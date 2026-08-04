The Supreme Court recommended a pilot project linking vehicle insurance status with fuel purchases. Vehicles without valid third-party insurance would be refused fuel until mandatory insurance is obtained.
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No Insurance, No Fuel? Supreme Court Recommends Pilot Project Linking Petrol To Vehicle Insurance
The recommendation aims to ensure that vehicles without valid third-party insurance could be refused fuel at petrol pumps until the mandatory insurance is obtained.
- Court recommended linking fuel purchases to valid vehicle insurance.
- Insurers must cover occupants; third-party insurance periods extended.
- Directed ANPR cameras use and layered insurance policy structures.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Supreme Court's 'No Insurance, No Fuel' recommendation?
What is the purpose of linking vehicle insurance with fuel purchases?
This system aims to identify uninsured or unregistered vehicles and encourage owners to obtain valid insurance. It also seeks to improve compliance with Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act.
How has the Supreme Court changed third-party insurance durations for new vehicles?
The court directed an extension of third-party insurance coverage. New cars must now have four years, and new two-wheelers six years, of mandatory third-party insurance.
Are occupants covered under comprehensive motor insurance policies?
Yes, the Supreme Court ruled that insurance companies are liable to compensate occupants traveling in a vehicle with a comprehensive insurance policy. This upholds an earlier IRDA circular.
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