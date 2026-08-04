Are Banks Closed Today (August 4)? Check State-Wise RBI Holiday Calendar

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English NewsBusinessBank Holiday Today (August 4): Are Banks Open Or Closed? Check RBI Holiday List

Bank Holiday Today (August 4): Are Banks Open Or Closed? Check RBI Holiday List

August features a relatively busy holiday calendar, with a combination of weekend closures, national holidays and state-specific festivals resulting in multiple bank holidays across India.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Banks in Agartala closed today for traditional Ker Puja.
  • Other Indian banks operate normally; digital services remain functional.
  • RBI calendar lists several state-specific bank holidays throughout August.

If you're planning to visit a bank branch today, it's worth checking whether your city is observing a holiday before stepping out.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks are closed on Monday, August 4, only in Agartala on account of Ker Puja, a traditional festival observed in Tripura. Bank branches in the rest of the country are expected to function as usual.

The RBI's bank holiday schedule varies across states, with several holidays linked to regional festivals and local observances. As a result, a holiday applicable in one state does not necessarily mean banks will remain closed nationwide.

Why Are Banks Closed In Agartala Today?

Today's bank holiday has been declared for Ker Puja, one of Tripura's important traditional festivals.

As per the RBI calendar issued under the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank branches in Agartala will remain closed for the occasion. However, customers in other states can continue to access branch services normally, subject to local operating hours.

Online Banking Services Remain Available

Although physical branches in Agartala will remain shut, digital banking services will continue without interruption.

Customers can continue using:

Internet banking
Mobile banking applications
Unified Payments Interface (UPI)
ATM withdrawals
Debit and credit card transactions
Online fund transfers and bill payments

Routine digital banking services remain unaffected by regional bank holidays, allowing customers to complete most day-to-day transactions without visiting a branch.

More Bank Holidays Scheduled This Month

August features a relatively busy holiday calendar, with a combination of weekend closures, national holidays and state-specific festivals resulting in multiple bank holidays across India.

Apart from today's closure in Agartala, banks will also remain closed on different dates for occasions such as Independence Day, Patriot's Day, Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, Onam, Milad-un-Nabi, Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanth and Ayyankali Jayanthi, depending on the state.

Weekend holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, will also result in nationwide branch closures.

Check Your State's Holiday Calendar Before Visiting A Branch

Since RBI bank holidays differ from one state to another, customers are advised to verify the holiday schedule applicable to their city before planning branch visits for services such as locker access, document verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) updates or other in-person banking requirements.

While India's growing digital banking ecosystem ensures that most financial transactions can be completed online, certain services still require a visit to a physical branch. Checking the RBI holiday calendar or your bank's official holiday schedule in advance can help avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

For today, however, the holiday remains limited to Agartala, while bank branches elsewhere in the country are expected to operate normally.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which city has a bank holiday today, August 4?

Banks are closed only in Agartala, Tripura, on Monday, August 4. Branches in the rest of the country are expected to function as usual.

Why are banks closed in Agartala today?

Banks in Agartala are closed today due to Ker Puja, a traditional festival observed in Tripura. This closure is as per the RBI calendar under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Are online banking services available during bank holidays?

Yes, digital banking services continue without interruption. Customers can use internet banking, mobile apps, UPI, ATMs, and debit/credit cards for transactions.

Should I check the holiday calendar before visiting a bank branch?

Yes, it's advised to verify the RBI holiday schedule applicable to your city beforehand. This helps avoid inconvenience, especially for services requiring an in-person visit.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
RBI RBI Bank Holiday Calendar Bank Holiday Calendar Bank Holiday On August 4 August 4 Banks Open Or Closed
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