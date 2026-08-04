Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 4): Metals Soar, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices advanced, awaiting US labor data.

Geopolitical tensions and robust industrial demand supported prices.

MCX gold, silver gained; volatility expected this week.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced on Tuesday, supported by positive global cues as investors awaited key US labour market data that could provide fresh signals on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery rose by Rs 682, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 1,43,597 per 10 grams in a turnover of 725 lots. Silver outperformed the yellow metal, with September futures climbing Rs 2,670, or 1.23 per cent, to Rs 2,19,416 per kg from Monday's closing level of Rs 2,16,746 per kg.

Market experts attributed the gains in gold to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and investor caution ahead of a series of crucial US economic releases.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn Markets Desk, said gold continued to attract safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, while investors also awaited US labour market data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision.

In international markets, Comex gold futures edged up to $4,061.58 per ounce in New York.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said gold traded with modest gains as markets balanced expectations of a prolonged higher interest rate environment with anticipation surrounding upcoming US employment data. He added that elevated crude oil prices have kept inflation concerns alive, reinforcing expectations that the Fed may maintain a restrictive policy stance. Meanwhile, the US dollar index hovered around the 100-mark, capping stronger gains in bullion.

Silver prices also strengthened, supported by optimism over industrial demand and firm overseas markets.

Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer (CRO) at Augmont, said investors were weighing mixed signals over possible diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran while closely tracking US labour market reports for indications on the Fed's future policy path.

US President Donald Trump said discussions with Iran were underway, describing them as a final opportunity for Tehran to agree to a deal aimed at ending the five-month conflict. Iran, however, denied that any talks were taking place or were planned.

In overseas trade, Comex silver futures for September rose 2.15 per cent to $59.09 per ounce.

Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data, with factory activity in July expanding at its fastest pace in more than four years, reinforced expectations of healthy industrial demand for silver.

Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams said he remained optimistic that inflation would continue to ease gradually, but stressed that the US central bank would be prepared to raise interest rates if necessary.

Analysts said bullion markets are likely to remain volatile this week as investors await the ADP employment report and the closely watched US non-farm payrolls data, both of which are expected to shape expectations around the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 4

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,415

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,815

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 11,015

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 4

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities