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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 4): Metals Soar, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 4): Metals Soar, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 4 as investors awaited RBI MPC's upcoming repo rate decision. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices advanced, awaiting US labor data.
  • Geopolitical tensions and robust industrial demand supported prices.
  • MCX gold, silver gained; volatility expected this week.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced on Tuesday, supported by positive global cues as investors awaited key US labour market data that could provide fresh signals on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery rose by Rs 682, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 1,43,597 per 10 grams in a turnover of 725 lots. Silver outperformed the yellow metal, with September futures climbing Rs 2,670, or 1.23 per cent, to Rs 2,19,416 per kg from Monday's closing level of Rs 2,16,746 per kg.

Market experts attributed the gains in gold to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and investor caution ahead of a series of crucial US economic releases.

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn Markets Desk, said gold continued to attract safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty, while investors also awaited US labour market data that could offer clues on the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision.

In international markets, Comex gold futures edged up to $4,061.58 per ounce in New York.

Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said gold traded with modest gains as markets balanced expectations of a prolonged higher interest rate environment with anticipation surrounding upcoming US employment data. He added that elevated crude oil prices have kept inflation concerns alive, reinforcing expectations that the Fed may maintain a restrictive policy stance. Meanwhile, the US dollar index hovered around the 100-mark, capping stronger gains in bullion.

Silver prices also strengthened, supported by optimism over industrial demand and firm overseas markets.

Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer (CRO) at Augmont, said investors were weighing mixed signals over possible diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran while closely tracking US labour market reports for indications on the Fed's future policy path.

US President Donald Trump said discussions with Iran were underway, describing them as a final opportunity for Tehran to agree to a deal aimed at ending the five-month conflict. Iran, however, denied that any talks were taking place or were planned.

In overseas trade, Comex silver futures for September rose 2.15 per cent to $59.09 per ounce.

Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data, with factory activity in July expanding at its fastest pace in more than four years, reinforced expectations of healthy industrial demand for silver.

Meanwhile, New York Fed President John Williams said he remained optimistic that inflation would continue to ease gradually, but stressed that the US central bank would be prepared to raise interest rates if necessary.

Analysts said bullion markets are likely to remain volatile this week as investors await the ADP employment report and the closely watched US non-farm payrolls data, both of which are expected to shape expectations around the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

Also Read : Bank Holiday Today (August 4): Are Banks Open Or Closed? Check RBI Holiday List

 

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 4

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,415

22 Karat- 13,215

18 Karat- 10,815

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 11,015

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,400

22 Karat- 13,200

18 Karat- 10,800

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,400 13,220 10,800
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,405 13,205 10,805
Gold Rate in Indore 14,405 13,205 10,805
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,415 13,215 10,815
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,400 13,200 11,015
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,400 13,200 10,800
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,400 13,200 10,800
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,415 13,215 10,815
Gold Rate in Salem 14,400 13,200 11,015
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,400 13,200 10,800
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,400 13,200 10,800
Gold Rate in Patna 14,405 13,205 10,805

Also Read : Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Who Can Get Rs 2,500 A Month? Check Eligibility, Documents And How To Apply

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 4

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices increase on Tuesday?

Gold and silver prices advanced on Tuesday due to positive global cues. Investors were also awaiting key US labour market data that could signal the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

What was the performance of gold and silver on the MCX?

On the MCX, gold futures for October delivery rose by 0.48% to Rs 1,43,597 per 10 grams. Silver September futures climbed 1.23% to Rs 2,19,416 per kg.

What factors contributed to the rise in gold prices?

Gold gains were attributed to renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and investor caution ahead of crucial US economic releases. Elevated crude oil prices also kept inflation concerns alive.

What supported the increase in silver prices?

Silver prices strengthened due to optimism over industrial demand and firm overseas markets. Stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data reinforced expectations for healthy industrial demand.

What US economic data are investors currently watching?

Investors are closely watching US labour market data, including the ADP employment report and non-farm payrolls. These reports are expected to influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's next policy move.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 4 2026
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