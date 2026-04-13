PNB Customers Alert: Inactive Accounts To Be Closed From April 16, Deadline April 15

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reactivate by April 15 via KYC or transaction.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has issued an important advisory for customers holding inactive accounts, warning that certain accounts may be closed from April 16 if immediate action is not taken.

The move targets accounts that have remained dormant for an extended period, particularly those with no balance and no transactions. The bank has urged affected customers to review their account status and take corrective steps within the stipulated timeline.

Who Is Affected By The PNB Alert?

The advisory applies to accounts that meet three key conditions:

No transactions for the past three years

Zero balance in the account

Classified as inactive or dormant by the bank

PNB had communicated this update in March through its official channels, cautioning customers that such accounts would be subject to closure if they remain inactive.

The bank emphasised that account holders falling under this category must act promptly to avoid disruption.

April 15 Deadline: What Customers Should Know

PNB has set April 15 as the final date for reactivating these accounts. If no action is taken by then, the bank will initiate closure of eligible accounts starting April 16.

The communication highlights that accounts meeting the criteria may be closed without further notice, making it essential for customers to act within the deadline.

This step is part of the bank’s broader effort to streamline account management and ensure compliance with regulatory norms.

How To Reactivate Your Account

Customers looking to retain their accounts can do so by completing a simple reactivation process.

PNB has advised account holders to visit their nearest branch and update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details. Completing the KYC process helps verify account ownership and ensures compliance with banking regulations.

In addition to KYC updates, initiating any transaction, such as depositing or withdrawing funds, may also help prevent the account from being classified as inactive.

Customers are encouraged to complete these steps well before the deadline to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Why Banks Close Inactive Accounts

Banks periodically review dormant accounts as part of risk management practices. Accounts that remain inactive for long periods, particularly those with zero balance, may be more vulnerable to misuse.

PNB has indicated that the current move is aimed at reducing such risks, including potential fraud and unauthorised activity.

Inactive accounts can also create operational inefficiencies for banks, making periodic clean-up exercises necessary.

What Happens If Your Account Is Closed?

If an account is closed due to inactivity, customers may need to undergo additional procedures to reopen or create a new account. This could involve fresh documentation, KYC verification and other formalities, depending on the bank’s policies.

To avoid these complications, customers are advised to take timely action and ensure their accounts remain active.

What Customers Should Do Now

Customers who are unsure about their account status should immediately check with their nearest PNB branch or use available banking channels.

Those with dormant accounts should prioritise completing KYC updates or initiating a transaction before April 15. The bank has also advised customers facing difficulties to seek assistance directly from branch officials.