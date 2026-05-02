The US Department of Defense has signed agreements with OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, SpaceX, and Reflection to deploy their AI systems on secure networks.
Pentagon Signs AI Deals With Tech Giants, Anthropic Left Out
The pacts enable OpenAI, Google and SpaceX to bring top-tier artificial intelligence (AI) models onto the US military’s secure classified networks.
- Pentagon partners with seven AI firms for classified networks.
- Deals aim to boost military AI capabilities for defense.
- Anthropic excluded due to ongoing supply chain risk concerns.
The US Department of Defense on Friday signed agreements with seven artificial intelligence (AI) giants to deploy their powerful AI systems on its secure classified networks.
The deals notably left out Anthropic, the firm behind the popular AI assistant Claude, due to a dispute over safety restrictions on military use.
What do we know about the Pentagon deals?
The agreements include well-known firms such as OpenAI — the company behind ChatGPT— Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, SpaceX, and Reflection — a startup making powerful open-source AI.
The goal is to expand access to advanced AI technology within the United States military for defense and security work.
A statement from the US Department of Defense said it would deploy the firms' AI capabilities for "lawful operational use."
The US government classifies sensitive information into three main levels: confidential, secret and top secret, with secret being the middle level.
The new AI systems will be integrated into the Pentagon’s secure classified networks, known as Impact Levels 6 and 7. These networks are approved to handle information up to the secret level.
This will give more defense and military personnel access to powerful AI tools while maintaining strict security controls. Unauthorized disclosure of secret information could seriously damage national security.
The Pentagon's main AI platform, GenAI.mil, has been used by more than 1.3 million Defense Department personnel in the five months since it launched, the department said.
The press statement added that GenAI.mil had cut "many tasks from months to days," noting that adding the other AI platforms "will give warfighters the tools they need to act with confidence and safeguard the nation against any threat."
Anthropic excluded from deals
The agreements notably exclude Anthropic, which was barred by the Pentagon and its contractors earlier this year after being labeled a supply-chain risk — a term the US government uses when it believes a company or product could pose a potential security threat to sensitive data.
Defense Department Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael told CNBC on Friday that Anthropic remains a supply chain risk.
However, he described the company’s Mythos AI model — known for its advanced cyber capabilities — as “a separate national security moment.”
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei met with senior Trump administration officials at the White House earlier this month to discuss the model, a meeting both sides described as productive.
US President Donald Trump said last week that Anthropic was "shaping up" in the eyes of his administration, raising the possibility that the company could eventually have its blacklisting reversed.
Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko
Disclaimer:This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which AI companies have partnered with the US Department of Defense?
Why was Anthropic excluded from these Pentagon deals?
Anthropic was excluded because the Pentagon labeled it a supply-chain risk due to concerns over safety restrictions on military use of its AI systems.
What is the purpose of these new AI agreements?
The goal is to expand access to advanced AI technology within the US military for defense and security work on secure classified networks.
Which impact levels will the new AI systems operate on?
The new AI systems will be integrated into Pentagon's secure classified networks, known as Impact Levels 6 and 7, which are approved to handle information up to the secret level.