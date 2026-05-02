Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPentagon Signs AI Deals With Tech Giants, Anthropic Left Out

Pentagon Signs AI Deals With Tech Giants, Anthropic Left Out

The pacts enable OpenAI, Google and SpaceX to bring top-tier artificial intelligence (AI) models onto the US military’s secure classified networks.

By : Deutsche Welle | Updated at : 02 May 2026 01:06 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pentagon partners with seven AI firms for classified networks.
  • Deals aim to boost military AI capabilities for defense.
  • Anthropic excluded due to ongoing supply chain risk concerns.

The US Department of Defense on Friday signed agreements with seven artificial intelligence (AI) giants to deploy their powerful AI systems on its secure classified networks.

The deals notably left out Anthropic, the firm behind the popular AI assistant Claude, due to a dispute over safety restrictions on military use.

What do we know about the Pentagon deals?

The agreements include well-known firms such as OpenAI — the company behind ChatGPT— Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, SpaceX, and Reflection — a startup making powerful open-source AI.

The goal is to expand access to advanced AI technology within the United States military for defense and security work.

A statement from the US Department of Defense said it would deploy the firms' AI capabilities for "lawful operational use."

The US government classifies sensitive information into three main levels: confidential, secret and top secret, with secret being the middle level.

The new AI systems will be integrated into the Pentagon’s secure classified networks, known as Impact Levels 6 and 7. These networks are approved to handle information up to the secret level.

This will give more defense and military personnel access to powerful AI tools while maintaining strict security controls. Unauthorized disclosure of secret information could seriously damage national security.

The Pentagon's main AI platform, GenAI.mil, has been used by more than 1.3 million Defense Department personnel in the five months since it launched, the department said.

The press statement added that GenAI.mil had cut "many tasks from months to days," noting that adding the other AI platforms "will give warfighters the tools they need to act with confidence and safeguard the nation against any threat."

Anthropic excluded from deals

The agreements notably exclude Anthropic, which was barred by the Pentagon and its contractors earlier this year after being labeled a supply-chain risk — a term the US government uses when it believes a company or product could pose a potential security threat to sensitive data.

Defense Department Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael told CNBC on Friday that Anthropic remains a supply chain risk.

However, he described the company’s Mythos AI model — known for its advanced cyber capabilities — as “a separate national security moment.”

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei met with senior Trump administration officials at the White House earlier this month to discuss the model, a meeting both sides described as productive.

US President Donald Trump said last week that Anthropic was "shaping up" in the eyes of his administration, raising the possibility that the company could eventually have its blacklisting reversed.

Edited by: Dmytro Hubenko

Disclaimer:This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

Before You Go

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

Which AI companies have partnered with the US Department of Defense?

The US Department of Defense has signed agreements with OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, NVIDIA, SpaceX, and Reflection to deploy their AI systems on secure networks.

Why was Anthropic excluded from these Pentagon deals?

Anthropic was excluded because the Pentagon labeled it a supply-chain risk due to concerns over safety restrictions on military use of its AI systems.

What is the purpose of these new AI agreements?

The goal is to expand access to advanced AI technology within the US military for defense and security work on secure classified networks.

Which impact levels will the new AI systems operate on?

The new AI systems will be integrated into Pentagon's secure classified networks, known as Impact Levels 6 and 7, which are approved to handle information up to the secret level.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 02 May 2026 01:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pentagon Tech Giants Anthropic AI Deals
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pentagon Signs AI Deals With Tech Giants, Anthropic Left Out
Pentagon Signs AI Deals With Tech Giants, Anthropic Left Out
World
Donald Trump to raise tariffs on cars, trucks from EU to 25%
Donald Trump to raise tariffs on cars, trucks from EU to 25%
World
Green Card Rules May Change: US Bill Proposes Major Immigration Reset
Green Card Overhaul? New US Bill Seeks To Scrap Lottery, Tighten Visa Rules
World
Iran War Could Trigger Food Shortages; Billions Of Meals At Risk: Fertiliser Giant
Iran War Could Trigger Food Shortages; Billions Of Meals At Risk: Fertiliser Giant
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal
Big Political Row: Punjab Assembly session turns chaotic as Congress MLAs stage walkout over CM Mann controversy
War Update: Rising Iran–US tensions as pressure mounts on Trump after Araghchi meets Putin
Global Flashpoint: Rift Emerges Between IRGC and Political Leadership in Tehran
Middle East Conflict: Power Struggle Deepens Inside Iran Between IRGC and Political Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Sadhguru Writes: What Gautama Buddha’s Path Really Teaches Us This Buddha Purnima
Opinion
Embed widget