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HomeNewsWorldIraq Says Oil Exports To Normalise Within A Week Of Hormuz Crisis Ending

Iraq Says Oil Exports To Normalise Within A Week Of Hormuz Crisis Ending

The Iraqi official said the country would be able to bring production and export operations back to normal within a week once the disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz is resolved.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 May 2026 09:54 PM (IST)

Iraq can restore its oil output and exports to normal levels within seven days after the Strait of Hormuz crisis comes to an end, Deputy Oil Minister Basim Mohammed said on Saturday, according to Reuters.

The Iraqi official said the country would be able to bring production and export operations back to normal within a week once the disruption linked to the Strait of Hormuz is resolved.

Hormuz Crisis Continues To Rattle Global Energy Markets

The statement comes amid continuing concerns over instability around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route that has remained under heightened focus during the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

Oil Markets Watching For Supply Stabilisation

Iraq’s remarks are likely to be closely watched by energy markets amid fears of prolonged supply disruption stemming from tensions in the region.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 09:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iraq Strait Of Hormuz Breaking News ABP Live Oil Exports Hormuz Crisis
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