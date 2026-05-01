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HomeNewsWorldIran War Could Trigger Food Shortages; Billions Of Meals At Risk: Fertiliser Giant

Iran War Could Trigger Food Shortages; Billions Of Meals At Risk: Fertiliser Giant

US Iran War Food Crisis: Iran war disrupts fertiliser supply, raising fears of global food crisis as prices surge and poorer nations risk being priced out of markets.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 May 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran conflict disrupts global fertiliser supply, risking food security.
  • Rising prices and shortages may halve crop yields significantly.
  • Africa faces critical food production challenges due to dependency.
  • Global food prices could rise, exacerbating inequality and hunger.

US Iran War Food Crisis: The ongoing conflict in Iran is beginning to send shockwaves through global supply chains, with experts warning of a potential food security crisis, particularly in vulnerable regions like Africa. Disruptions to fertiliser supplies and rising costs could sharply reduce agricultural output in the months ahead.

Svein Tore Holsether, CEO of Yara International, cautioned that the situation could trigger a “global auction” for fertiliser, where wealthier nations outbid poorer ones, deepening global inequality, as reported by BBC.

Fertiliser Shock Threatens Crop Yields

Holsether highlighted that while Africa has the potential to become a major food producer, it remains heavily dependent on imported fertiliser. If prices continue to rise, many farmers may be unable to afford essential inputs, leading to significantly lower crop yields.

Yara, which operates across 60 countries and supplies 140 markets, has already reported an 80% increase in fertiliser prices since the conflict began. A key factor is the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a third of the world’s fertiliser supply typically passes.

Supply Chain Strain and Regional Impact

Analysts at S&P Global Market Intelligence note that restrictions on fuel and fertiliser are already placing pressure on global food supply chains. Without sufficient nitrogen fertiliser, yields for certain crops could fall by up to 50% in a single growing season.

The impact, however, will vary across regions. In Europe, planting cycles are already underway, while in parts of Asia, the agricultural season is just beginning. This means the full effect of shortages may only become visible later in the year, when reduced harvests translate into higher food prices.

Farmers Face Mounting Pressure

Farmers worldwide are grappling with rising input costs, including fuel, energy, and fertiliser. However, crop prices have not increased at the same pace, squeezing margins and limiting their ability to absorb shocks.

Paul Teng warned that while some countries may have enough fertiliser for the current planting season, a prolonged disruption could threaten staple crops such as rice in the months ahead.

Risk Of Global Food Inequality

The United Nations has cautioned that a prolonged conflict could lead to a bidding war for food supplies. Wealthier nations may be able to secure sufficient resources, but poorer countries risk being priced out of the market entirely, raising the spectre of widespread hunger.

In the UK, industry groups are already warning of rising consumer costs, with food inflation projected to climb significantly by the end of the year. Experts say this could mark the beginning of a broader crisis, where fertiliser shortages cascade into global food affordability challenges.

Before You Go

Politics: Strong room security beefed up after overnight chaos over EVM controversy in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

How might the conflict in Iran impact global food security?

Disruptions to fertilizer supplies and rising costs could significantly reduce agricultural output, potentially leading to a food security crisis, especially in vulnerable regions like Africa.

What is the main reason for the fertilizer shortage?

The conflict has disrupted supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for roughly a third of the world's fertilizer.

What are the potential consequences of fertilizer shortages for crop yields?

Without sufficient nitrogen fertilizer, crop yields could fall by up to 50% in a single growing season for certain crops.

How might the fertilizer crisis affect different countries?

Wealthier nations may outbid poorer ones in a 'global auction' for fertilizer, potentially pricing poorer countries out of the market and leading to widespread hunger.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Food Crisis Iran War Iran US War
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