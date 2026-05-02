Falta EVM Row: EC Observer Flags CCTV Shutdowns, 58% Voting Before ‘Tape Removed’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Election observer's report flags EVM tampering allegations in Falta.

CCTV cameras at several booths were reportedly turned off.

A report by Election Commission Special Observer Subrata Gupta has revealed startling findings amid allegations of EVM tampering in Falta. According to sources, CCTV cameras at several booths were reportedly switched off on polling day morning. Around 1 pm, the presiding officer informed that the “tape was removed”, by which time nearly 58% voting had already taken place. The Election Commission had not announced any decision on a possible repoll in Falta till Friday night.

Will Falta See Repoll?

Uncertainty continues over whether repolling will be ordered in Falta. Several possibilities are being discussed, with indications that the Election Commission may take an unprecedented decision. No repoll was conducted on Saturday, but under the law, repolling can even be ordered after counting. It may also be held a day before counting or even on Sunday. Despite the report being submitted, no final decision had been taken till late Friday.

The BJP had demanded repolling in 23 booths in Falta. Following these allegations, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar directed closer scrutiny, after which Special Observer Subrata Gupta visited Diamond Harbour on Thursday to oversee the process.

His report, submitted on Friday, flagged serious concerns. Sources claim it noted that multiple booth cameras were switched off on polling day morning, and the information did not reach the Election Commission’s control room due to network issues. By the time the presiding officer reported that the “tape was removed” around 1 pm, 58% voting had already been recorded.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reiterated the demand for repolling on Friday. Meanwhile, a video allegedly showing EVMs taped during polling was shared on social media by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya. The focus now remains on what decision the Election Commission takes in response to these developments.