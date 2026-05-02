Odisha Class 10 Board Results Out Today: 95.33% Students Pass. Here’s How To Check

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Odisha Class 10 results announced with 95.33% pass rate.

Over 5.19 lakh students passed the examinations held in February-March.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) has officially declared the Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 2, 2026, at 4 pm. The overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 95.33 per cent. Students will be able to access their marks online from 6 pm onwards via the official websites by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The Odisha Class 10 board examinations were conducted across the state from February 19 to March 2, 2026. A total of 5,61,979 students appeared for the examination, out of which 5,19,281 have successfully passed, NDTV reported.

Odisha 10th Result 2026: Official Websites To Download Result

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

How to Check Odisha 10th Result 2026?

Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Results” section and then select “Madhyama 10th Results 2026”.

Enter your roll number, name, email ID and mobile number.

Click on “Go” to view your result on the screen.

Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

School heads will be able to download the Tabulation Register (TR) from the official website from 7 pm onwards. The TR will assist schools in applying for the Supplementary HSC Examination 2026 on behalf of students.

To qualify in the Odisha Class 10 board examination, students must secure at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and a minimum aggregate of 33 per cent.

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