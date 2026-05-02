The Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 was officially declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) on May 2, 2026, at 4 pm.
Odisha Class 10 Board Results Out Today: 95.33% Students Pass. Here’s How To Check
BSE Odisha declared Class 10 results 2026 with a 95.33% pass rate. Of 5.61 lakh students, over 5.19 lakh passed. Results are available online from 6 pm via official websites using login details.
- Odisha Class 10 results announced with 95.33% pass rate.
- Over 5.19 lakh students passed the examinations held in February-March.
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE) has officially declared the Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 2, 2026, at 4 pm. The overall pass percentage stands at an impressive 95.33 per cent. Students will be able to access their marks online from 6 pm onwards via the official websites by entering their roll number and date of birth.
The Odisha Class 10 board examinations were conducted across the state from February 19 to March 2, 2026. A total of 5,61,979 students appeared for the examination, out of which 5,19,281 have successfully passed, NDTV reported.
Odisha 10th Result 2026: Official Websites To Download Result
bseodisha.ac.in
How to Check Odisha 10th Result 2026?
Visit the official website bseodisha.ac.in.
On the homepage, click on the “Results” section and then select “Madhyama 10th Results 2026”.
Enter your roll number, name, email ID and mobile number.
Click on “Go” to view your result on the screen.
Download and save the marksheet for future reference.
School heads will be able to download the Tabulation Register (TR) from the official website from 7 pm onwards. The TR will assist schools in applying for the Supplementary HSC Examination 2026 on behalf of students.
To qualify in the Odisha Class 10 board examination, students must secure at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and a minimum aggregate of 33 per cent.
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Before You Go
Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News
Frequently Asked Questions
When was the Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 declared?
What is the overall pass percentage for the Odisha Class 10 Result 2026?
The overall pass percentage for the Odisha Class 10 Result 2026 is 95.33 percent. A total of 5,19,281 out of 5,61,979 students successfully passed the examination.