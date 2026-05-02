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HomeElectionWest Bengal Repoll Sees Massive Turnout As Voter Participation Touches 90% In 15 Booths

West Bengal Repoll Sees Massive Turnout As Voter Participation Touches 90% In 15 Booths

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 02 May 2026 08:16 PM (IST)

Voter turnout touched 90 per cent during the repoll held on Friday at 15 polling stations across two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal.

The repoll was conducted in 15 polling stations spread across two Assembly constituencies of the state.

Repoll Held In Two Assembly Constituencies

The Election Commission ordered fresh voting in the affected polling stations after declaring the earlier poll at those booths void.

Heavy Voter Participation Recorded

Polling witnessed strong participation from voters, with turnout reaching 90 per cent by the end of the repoll process.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 02 May 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
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