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West Bengal Repoll Sees Massive Turnout As Voter Participation Touches 90% In 15 Booths
Voter turnout touched 90 per cent during the repoll held on Friday at 15 polling stations across two Assembly constituencies in West Bengal.
The repoll was conducted in 15 polling stations spread across two Assembly constituencies of the state.
Repoll Held In Two Assembly Constituencies
The Election Commission ordered fresh voting in the affected polling stations after declaring the earlier poll at those booths void.
Heavy Voter Participation Recorded
Polling witnessed strong participation from voters, with turnout reaching 90 per cent by the end of the repoll process.
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