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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceEPFO 3.0 Explained: Soon You Can Withdraw PF Money Via UPI-Enabled ATMs

EPFO 3.0 Explained: Soon You Can Withdraw PF Money Via UPI-Enabled ATMs

The government is prepared to launch EPFO 3.0, a digital transformation initiative designed to make provident fund withdrawals faster and fully paperless.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Employer approval removed, replaced by Aadhaar OTP for faster access.

The government is set to allow around seven crore workers to withdraw their provident fund savings through a UPI-enabled ATM without waiting for employer approval. The initiative, called EPFO 3.0, is the most significant overhaul of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation in decades.

What Is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is a digital transformation initiative designed to make provident fund withdrawals faster and fully paperless. Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that testing of the UPI-based withdrawal facility is complete and the service will be rolled out soon.

"We have completed the testing of the facility where members can withdraw EPF through the use of the UPI payment gateway. The withdrawn amount will be directly transferred into the bank account of the member," Mandaviya said.

How Will ATM Withdrawals Work?

Employees can generate a QR code on the UMANG app and use it at any UPI-enabled ATM to withdraw money directly into their bank account. The auto-settlement limit, the amount that can be processed without manual verification, will rise from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Employer approval is being removed entirely and replaced with an Aadhaar-based OTP. The 13 existing withdrawal categories will be simplified into three: Essential Needs, Housing, and Special Circumstances.

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What Changes And What Does Not

Under the current system, withdrawing from your EPF account means submitting a claim online or at an EPFO office, waiting for KYC verification, getting employer approval, and then waiting at least 7 to 10 days for the money to arrive. If documents do not match, the process starts over.

Under EPFO 3.0, members check their eligible balance on UMANG, generate a QR code, and withdraw instantly at a UPI-enabled ATM or through a UPI transfer. This eliminates the need for employer approval and, consequently, the waiting period. 

That said, some conditions remain in place. Members cannot withdraw more than 75% of their EPF balance. KYC documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, and a verified bank account, must be in order. The bottleneck shifts, not disappears.

Will This Affect Your Pension?

This is the question most older employees are asking. The ATM withdrawal facility applies only to EPF savings, which include contributions made by both the employee and employer toward the provident fund. It does not apply to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

A government notification clarified that pension entitlement at the age of 58 years is completely unaffected by the proposed changes. Even if a member withdraws a large portion of their EPF balance, their EPS service record stays intact. To qualify for a pension at retirement, a member must complete at least 10 years of EPS membership, and that condition has not changed.

Why This Matters

Getting your own money out of EPFO till now required navigating a slow, document-heavy process. This was an opportunity for agents to charge 2 to 3 per cent of the withdrawal amount to shepherd claims through the system. This was akin to paying an unofficial tax, and workers were usually left with no options. 

EPFO 3.0 is, in part, an acknowledgement that the old system did not work. For contract workers, gig workers, and anyone switching jobs, employer approval was often the biggest obstacle. Removing it is a meaningful step.

Nearly Rs 25 lakh crore of retirement capital is about to sit on the same payment rails as daily UPI transactions. Whether the execution matches the promise will become clear once the service launches.

Also Read: NPS Vatsalya: Can Rs 1,000 A Year Build A Retirement Corpus For Your Child?

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key benefits of EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 eliminates the need for employer approval and reduces the waiting period for withdrawals. It simplifies the process and aims to remove unofficial charges by agents.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 29 May 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
EPFO 3.0 Provident Fund Withdrawal PF Withdrawal Through UPI ATM EPFO UPI Withdrawal EPF Withdrawal Rules
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