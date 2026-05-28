NPS Vatsalya: Can Rs 1,000 A Year Build A Retirement Corpus For Your Child?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Funds are locked until age 18, with partial withdrawals allowed for specific needs.

India has a pension scheme designed specifically for children, and not many parents know about it. NPS Vatsalya is an extension of the National Pension System that lets you open a retirement-focused investment account in your child's name. The goal is straightforward: start early, stay invested for years, and let compounding do the heavy lifting.

Who Can Open An NPS Vatsalya Account

Any child below 18 is eligible, including children of NRIs and OCIs. The account is opened and managed by a parent or legal guardian until the child turns 18, at which point it automatically converts into a regular NPS account and the young adult takes over. There is no income limit, so most families can start one without meeting any special criteria.

How The Money Is Invested

The structure mirrors regular NPS. You can contribute in flexible amounts (minimum ₹1,000 per year, with no upper cap), whether small monthly additions or larger one-time deposits, depending on what works for your finances. Each account is issued a Permanent Retirement Account Number, or PRAN, which stays with the child for life.

Guardians can choose between two investment modes. Under Active Choice, you manually decide how to split the money across asset classes, with equity capped at 75 per cent and the rest going into corporate debt or government securities.

Under Auto Choice, the allocation adjusts automatically based on risk, with the Moderate Lifecycle Fund set as the default. The money is spread across equity, government securities and other fixed-income instruments based on whichever option you pick.

Returns are not guaranteed. Since the scheme is market-linked, they move up and down depending on how the underlying investments perform. Historically, NPS has delivered returns in the range of 8 to 10 per cent annually, though this varies with market conditions and how much of your corpus is in equity versus debt.

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The Time Advantage

The real case for NPS Vatsalya is the investment horizon. A child who starts at age five has over a decade before the account even converts to regular NPS, and then potentially decades more before retirement. That long runway allows the investment to recover from market dips and grow steadily over time. Starting early can make a significant difference to the final corpus, even if the monthly contributions are modest.

Withdrawal Rules And Lock-In Period

This scheme is not built for short-term needs. The money remains locked in until the child turns 18. That said, partial withdrawals are permitted in specific situations, such as funding the child's higher education or covering a medical emergency.

Once the child turns 18 and the account transitions to regular NPS, the standard NPS withdrawal rules apply.

Parents should factor this in before investing. If there is a chance you may need access to the money before the child grows up, this may not be the right vehicle for that purpose.

Tax Benefits Under NPS Vatsalya

Contributions to NPS Vatsalya are eligible for tax deductions of up to Rs 2 lakh under the Income Tax Act, which includes the standard Section 80C limit as well as the additional benefit available under Section 80CCD(1B).

At maturity, a portion of the accumulated corpus can be withdrawn tax-free. The income received through the annuity, however, is taxed as per the investor's income tax slab, similar to how regular NPS works.

What Parents Should Weigh Before Investing

NPS Vatsalya is not a fixed-deposit substitute. The returns fluctuate, liquidity is limited, and it takes patience to see meaningful results. It works best for parents who have a long investment horizon in mind and are comfortable leaving the money untouched through market cycles.

For families already thinking about their child's financial future over the next 15 to 20 years, it offers a structured, tax-efficient way to build a corpus from early on. The earlier you start, the more time the investment has to grow.

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