Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (May 29): Prices Fall Nearly 1%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (May 29): Prices Fall Nearly 1%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices took a hit on May 29 as geopolitical tensions escalated. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 29 May 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Precious metals declined as geopolitical tensions eased globally.
  • Diplomatic progress between US and Iran reduced safe-haven demand.
  • Domestic gold and silver prices fell, contrasting international gains.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Friday, with both precious metals slipping by nearly 1 per cent as easing geopolitical tensions and improving risk sentiment reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading at Rs 1,56,683 per 10 grams, down Rs 242 from the previous close of Rs 1,56,925. During the session, the yellow metal dropped to an intraday low of Rs 1,56,316, marking a decline of 0.38 per cent or Rs 609. It touched a high of Rs 1,57,197 earlier in the day.

Silver prices also weakened. MCX July futures were quoted at Rs 2,68,381 per kg, lower by Rs 1,156 or 0.43 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,69,537. The white metal fell to an intraday low of Rs 2,67,500, down 0.75 per cent or Rs 2,037, while the day's high stood at Rs 2,69,400.

Despite the weakness in domestic markets, international bullion prices traded marginally higher. COMEX gold gained 0.17 per cent to $4,540 per ounce, while COMEX silver rose 0.25 per cent to trade near $76 per ounce.

The decline in domestic precious metals came as reports indicated progress in diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran. According to media reports citing a US official, negotiators from both countries have tentatively agreed to extend the ceasefire in the three-month-long conflict by another 60 days and begin a fresh round of discussions on Tehran's nuclear programme.

US Vice President JD Vance also said a preliminary understanding had been reached, although he noted that it was still uncertain whether President Donald Trump would approve the proposal.

Market participants viewed the development as a sign of easing geopolitical risk. Recent tensions had escalated after US strikes in southern Iran, followed by claims of retaliatory action from Tehran.

Analysts said gold continued to hover around the $4,500-per-ounce level after recovering in the previous session. Expectations of a ceasefire extension, renewed nuclear negotiations and discussions around unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have improved investor confidence, reducing the appeal of safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

Experts added that silver remains vulnerable to volatility in the near term, with geopolitical developments and shifts in safe-haven demand expected to remain key factors influencing precious metal prices.

Also Read : June 2026 Bank Holidays: From Muharram To Kabir Jayanti, Check Full RBI Closure List

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 29

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,779

22 Karat- 14,465

18 Karat- 11,838

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 15,928

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 12,255

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,764

22 Karat- 14,450

18 Karat- 11,823

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,764

22 Karat- 14,450

18 Karat- 11,823

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,764

22 Karat- 14,450

18 Karat- 11,823

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,764

22 Karat- 14,450

18 Karat- 11,823

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 15,764 14,450 11,823
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 15,769 14,455 11,828
Gold Rate in Indore 15,769 14,455 11,828
Gold Rate in Lucknow 15,779 14,465 11,838
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 15,928 14,600 12,255
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 15,764 14,450 11,823
Gold Rate in Mysore 15,764 14,450 11,823
Gold Rate in Kanpur 15,779 14,465 11,838
Gold Rate in Salem 15,928 14,600 12,255
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 15,764 14,450 11,823
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 15,764 14,450 11,823
Gold Rate in Patna 15,769 14,455 11,828

Also Read : Dalal Street On Edge, Oil Prices Fall, Sensex Over 250 Points Higher, Nifty Near 23,950

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 29

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Indore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 280 280,000
Silver Rate in Salem 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 290 290,000
Silver Rate in Patna 280 280,000

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices fall?

Gold and silver prices declined due to easing geopolitical tensions and improved risk sentiment, which reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

What were the MCX futures prices for gold and silver?

MCX gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading at Rs 1,56,683 per 10 grams, down Rs 242. MCX July silver futures were at Rs 2,68,381 per kg, down Rs 1,156.

How did international bullion prices perform?

Despite domestic market weakness, international bullion prices traded marginally higher. COMEX gold gained 0.17% to $4,540 per ounce, and COMEX silver rose 0.25% to near $76 per ounce.

What were the reasons for the decline in domestic precious metals?

Reports of progress in US-Iran diplomatic efforts, including a tentative ceasefire extension and discussions on Iran's nuclear program, were viewed as a sign of easing geopolitical risk.

What is the silver price per gram in Delhi?

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 May 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 29 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
EPFO 3.0 Explained: Soon You Can Withdraw PF Money Via UPI-Enabled ATMs
EPFO 3.0 Explained: Soon You Can Withdraw PF Money Via UPI-Enabled ATMs
Personal Finance
What Is P/E Ratio In Stocks? The Popular Valuation Tool That Doesn't Tell The Whole Story
What Is P/E Ratio In Stocks? The Popular Valuation Tool That Doesn't Tell The Whole Story
Personal Finance
Bank Holidays Next Week (June 1-7): Check Which States Will See Bank Closures
Bank Holidays Next Week (June 1-7): Check Which States Will See Bank Closures
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 29): Prices Fall Nearly 1%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (May 29): Prices Fall Nearly 1%, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Advertisement

Videos

WEATHER SHIFT: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, IMD Warns of Below-Normal Rainfall
POLITICAL REMARK: Yogi Adityanath Warns Mafia, Defines “4 Castes” in Mau Speech
POLITICAL ATTACK: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition, Highlights UP Welfare Schemes in Mau Rally
MAHARASHTRA ALERT: 13 Dead in Pune Illicit Liquor Case, 8 Arrested as Probe Intensifies
NATIONAL ALERT: NIA Raids 12 Locations Across 4 States in Cross-Border Arms Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget