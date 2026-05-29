Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Precious metals declined as geopolitical tensions eased globally.

Diplomatic progress between US and Iran reduced safe-haven demand.

Domestic gold and silver prices fell, contrasting international gains.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Friday, with both precious metals slipping by nearly 1 per cent as easing geopolitical tensions and improving risk sentiment reduced demand for safe-haven assets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for June 5 delivery were trading at Rs 1,56,683 per 10 grams, down Rs 242 from the previous close of Rs 1,56,925. During the session, the yellow metal dropped to an intraday low of Rs 1,56,316, marking a decline of 0.38 per cent or Rs 609. It touched a high of Rs 1,57,197 earlier in the day.

Silver prices also weakened. MCX July futures were quoted at Rs 2,68,381 per kg, lower by Rs 1,156 or 0.43 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,69,537. The white metal fell to an intraday low of Rs 2,67,500, down 0.75 per cent or Rs 2,037, while the day's high stood at Rs 2,69,400.

Despite the weakness in domestic markets, international bullion prices traded marginally higher. COMEX gold gained 0.17 per cent to $4,540 per ounce, while COMEX silver rose 0.25 per cent to trade near $76 per ounce.

The decline in domestic precious metals came as reports indicated progress in diplomatic efforts between the US and Iran. According to media reports citing a US official, negotiators from both countries have tentatively agreed to extend the ceasefire in the three-month-long conflict by another 60 days and begin a fresh round of discussions on Tehran's nuclear programme.

US Vice President JD Vance also said a preliminary understanding had been reached, although he noted that it was still uncertain whether President Donald Trump would approve the proposal.

Market participants viewed the development as a sign of easing geopolitical risk. Recent tensions had escalated after US strikes in southern Iran, followed by claims of retaliatory action from Tehran.

Analysts said gold continued to hover around the $4,500-per-ounce level after recovering in the previous session. Expectations of a ceasefire extension, renewed nuclear negotiations and discussions around unrestricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have improved investor confidence, reducing the appeal of safe-haven assets such as gold and silver.

Experts added that silver remains vulnerable to volatility in the near term, with geopolitical developments and shifts in safe-haven demand expected to remain key factors influencing precious metal prices.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On May 29

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,779

22 Karat- 14,465

18 Karat- 11,838

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,928

22 Karat- 14,600

18 Karat- 12,255

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,764

22 Karat- 14,450

18 Karat- 11,823

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,764

22 Karat- 14,450

18 Karat- 11,823

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,764

22 Karat- 14,450

18 Karat- 11,823

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 15,764

22 Karat- 14,450

18 Karat- 11,823

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On May 29

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 290 per gram and Rs 290,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 280 per gram and Rs 280,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities