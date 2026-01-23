Union Budget 2026 | What The Middle Class Expects On Taxes, Loans, Housing And Jobs

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryBudgetUnion Budget 2026 | What The Middle Class Expects On Taxes, Loans, Housing And Jobs

Union Budget 2026 Expectations: From income tax relief and easier loans to affordable housing and job security, here’s what India’s middle-class families are hoping for.

By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Middle-class families look to Union Budget 2026 for tax relief, affordable housing, and easier access to credit.

Middle-Class Hopes From Budget 2026: As Union Budget 2026 approaches, middle-class families across India are watching closely. Their expectations are practical rather than flashy, stable taxes, manageable EMIs, and policies that make everyday financial planning easier amid rising living costs. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Income Tax Relief Amid Rising Expenses: While salaries have grown slowly, expenses on housing, healthcare, and education have surged. Many taxpayers feel the pressure of paying more tax without real income gains. Revising income tax slabs to align with inflation could restore balance and protect disposable income. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Tags :
Income Tax Budget Expectations Union Budget 2026

