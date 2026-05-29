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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceBank Holidays Next Week (June 1-7): Check Which States Will See Bank Closures

Bank Holidays Next Week (June 1-7): Check Which States Will See Bank Closures

Sunday, June 7, is a weekend holiday. Branches will be fully operational from Monday, June 1, to Saturday, June 6.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 29 May 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Online banking and ATMs functional on all bank holidays.

With school summer vacations running through most of June and many families travelling or sorting out pending financial paperwork, an unplanned visit to a shut branch can cost more than just time.

Customers will face minimal disruption in the first week of the month, as banks across India are scheduled to remain closed on just one day. Sunday, June 7, is a weekend holiday. Branches will be fully operational from Monday, June 1, to Saturday, June 6.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified 11 holidays this month for banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Bank of Baroda. These holidays include national and regional public holidays, all Sundays, and the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. 

Are Banks Open Next Saturday, June 6?

Yes, banks will remain open next Saturday, June 6, since it falls on the first Saturday of June. Banks are open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays of each month but shut on the second and fourth Saturdays.

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What About The Rest Of June?

According to the RBI calendar, banks in India will observe eleven holidays in June 2026. These include four Sundays, two mandatory Saturdays and five gazetted holidays such as Muharram, Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti and others.

Bank holidays can vary from state to state depending on local festivals and regional observances. Customers are advised to check the RBI's official holiday list or contact their nearest branch to confirm closures in their area.

Online Banking During Bank Holidays

Even when bank branches are shut, most banking services continue to operate online without interruption.

UPI-based payments work as usual, so you can send and receive money, pay bills, and scan QR codes at shops without any restrictions. NEFT, RTGS, and IMPS services also remain available, allowing fund transfers between bank accounts even on Sundays or public holidays. ATMs remain operational on bank holidays for cash withdrawals, balance enquiries, and mini statements.

You can also use your bank's mobile app or internet banking to view account statements, download documents, set up or modify standing instructions, and check the status of existing requests.

Branch-dependent services, however, do not function on holidays. These include depositing cash or cheques at the counter, getting a demand draft issued, accessing your bank locker, or completing in-person KYC verification.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What banking services are unavailable on bank holidays?

Branch-dependent services such as cash/cheque deposits, demand draft issuance, locker access, and in-person KYC are unavailable on holidays.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 29 May 2026 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Holidays Next Week Bank Holidays June 2026 RBI Holiday Schedule Banks Closed On June 7 Banking News India
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