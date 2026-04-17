Netflix Shares Slide 8% In Europe As Weak Outlook, Hastings Exit Weigh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix shares fell after revenue outlook missed expectations.

Co-founder Reed Hastings will not seek board re-election.

Company faces growth concerns and leadership transition.

Shares of Netflix declined sharply in European trading on Friday after the streaming giant issued a weaker-than-expected revenue growth outlook and announced that co-founder and executive chairman Reed Hastings will not seek re-election to its board.

The company’s Frankfurt-listed shares were down 8.7 per cent around 11:30 AM, reflecting investor concerns around growth visibility and leadership transition. The development comes despite Netflix stock gaining around 15 per cent this year in New York trading, reported Reuters.

Dual Triggers: Growth Concerns And Leadership Change

The sharp reaction in Netflix shares underscores a combination of factors weighing on investor sentiment.

While the company’s long-term strategy remains intact, its latest guidance signalled softer revenue growth than markets had anticipated. At the same time, Hastings’ decision to step away from the board marks a significant shift in leadership at one of the world’s most influential media companies.

The announcement was made as part of Netflix’s first-quarter earnings update on Thursday.

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Reed Hastings To Step Down From Board

Netflix confirmed that Reed Hastings will not seek re-election once his current term expires in June.

Hastings, who co-founded the company in 1997, stepped down as co-CEO less than three years ago and transitioned to the role of executive chairman. His decision to exit the board entirely marks the end of an era for the company.

Reflecting on his journey, Hastings said his focus had been on “member joy, building a culture that others could inherit and improve, and building a company that could be both beloved by members and wildly successful for generations to come,” according to CNN.

The company added that Hastings will now turn his attention to philanthropy and other pursuits.

Leadership Transition Already Underway

Following Hastings’ move away from day-to-day operations, Netflix is now led by co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters.

Sarandos, who has long overseen content strategy, shares leadership responsibilities with Peters, who has been instrumental in driving product and operational initiatives.

Both executives acknowledged Hastings’ contribution to the company’s evolution.

“Reed will always be Netflix’s founder and biggest champion, he is a part of our DNA,” Peters said.

Sarandos also dismissed speculation linking Hastings’ departure to recent strategic decisions, particularly Netflix’s withdrawal from the bidding war for Warner Bros Discovery.

“Reed was a big champion for that deal… that absolutely had nothing to do with it,” Sarandos said during an investor call.

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A Defining Figure In Streaming History

Hastings’ legacy at Netflix is closely tied to the transformation of the global entertainment industry.

Founded in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail service, Netflix disrupted traditional video rental businesses, including Blockbuster. The company later pivoted to streaming, fundamentally changing how audiences consume content worldwide.

Under Hastings’ leadership, Netflix also expanded into original programming, becoming a major force in film and television production and challenging established Hollywood studios.

The company was among the first to introduce an ad-supported subscription tier, a model that has since been adopted widely across the streaming industry.

Growth Strategy Continues To Evolve

Despite leadership changes, Netflix continues to focus on expanding its subscriber base and diversifying content offerings.

As of January 2026, the company reported approximately 325 million paid subscribers globally, underscoring its scale in the streaming market.

In recent years, Netflix has introduced several strategic initiatives, including a crackdown on password sharing, which has driven new subscriptions, and a push into live content and podcasting.

Ahead of its earnings release, the company also announced new podcast offerings, including a show hosted by journalist Brian Williams.

Beyond Netflix: Hastings’ Next Chapter

Outside the company, Hastings has been actively involved in philanthropy.

Along with his wife, Patty Quillin, he established a $100 million fund focused on children’s education in 2016. The couple has contributed significantly to educational institutions over the years.

Hastings is also known for his political contributions in the United States and investments such as the acquisition of Utah’s Powder Mountain ski resort in 2023.