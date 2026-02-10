Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessMutual FundsSIP Accounts Cross 102 Million As January Inflows Touch Rs 31,000 Crore

SIP Accounts Cross 102 Million As January Inflows Touch Rs 31,000 Crore

In December, the SIP inflows stood at Rs 31,002 crore. SIP inflows increased by 17 per cent year-on-year, from Rs 26,400 crore in January 2025.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mutual fund Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows reached Rs 31,000 crore in the month of January, second consecutive month when SIP inflows were Rs 31,000 crore or more, the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Tuesday.

In December, the SIP inflows stood at Rs 31,002 crore. SIP inflows increased by 17 per cent year-on-year, from Rs 26,400 crore in January 2025.

According to AMFI data, 7.4 million new SIP accounts were opened in January. Meanwhile, 5.5 million SIP accounts were closed during this period.

Furthermore, the total number of SIP accounts in the country increased to 102.9 million, up from 101.1 million in December.

The data further showed that SIP assets under management (AUM) declined to Rs 16.36 lakh crore in January from Rs 16.63 lakh crore in December. This is attributed to the market decline. SIPs account for 20.2 per cent of the overall mutual fund industry's AUM.

According to the AMFI, investments in gold ETFs doubled to Rs 24,039.96 crore in January from Rs 11,647 crore in December. This indicates that people are prioritising safe investments like gold alongside the stock market.

Investments in active equity mutual funds in January stood at Rs 24,029 crore, a decline of approximately 14 per cent from Rs 28,054 crore in December. This means investor confidence in the mutual fund industry remained strong.

In November, equity funds saw an inflow of Rs 29,911 crore, compared to Rs 24,690 crore in October. In July 2025, equity funds saw the highest inflow of Rs 42,702 crore.

However, January proved to be a good month for the overall mutual fund industry. Net investments during this period totalled Rs 1.56 lakh crore, compared to Rs 66,591 crore in December. This clearly indicates that investors are now turning to mutual funds again.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the SIP inflows in January?

Mutual fund SIP inflows reached Rs 31,000 crore in January. This marks the second consecutive month with inflows of Rs 31,000 crore or more.

How did SIP inflows change year-on-year?

SIP inflows increased by 17% year-on-year, from Rs 26,400 crore in January 2025 to Rs 31,000 crore in January.

How many new SIP accounts were opened in January?

In January, 7.4 million new SIP accounts were opened. During the same period, 5.5 million SIP accounts were closed.

What was the total number of SIP accounts in January?

The total number of SIP accounts in the country increased to 102.9 million in January, up from 101.1 million in December.

Why did SIP assets under management (AUM) decline in January?

SIP assets under management declined to Rs 16.36 lakh crore in January from Rs 16.63 lakh crore in December. This decrease is attributed to the market decline.

Published at : 10 Feb 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Investment Savings SIP Mutual Funds SIPs January Inflows
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Oppn Submits No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, 114 MPs Sign
Cities
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Three Wives, Religious Conversion, And Mysterious Death: New Details In Ghaziabad Sisters' Suicide
Cities
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Delhi Jal Board Pit Death: Heavy Motorcycle Crushed Biker's Chest, Mouth, Nose Blocked By Soil
Business
India-US Trade Pact Under Scanner: $500 Billion Pledge, Russian Oil, Farmers' Fears Explained
ABP Live Deep Dive | Farmers, Oil And Tariffs: The Real Stakes Behind The India-US Trade Agreement
Advertisement

Videos

Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Political Row: Government and Opposition Clash Over Limits of Protest in Lok Sabha
Kanpur Lamborghini Case: Shivam Mishra’s Father to Be Questioned
Breaking News: Violence Erupts Again in Manipur’s Ukhrul District
Breaking News: Govt–Opposition Meet at 12:30 PM to End Parliament Deadlock
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
OPINION | Northeast Narrative | ‘Point Blank Shot’
Opinion
Embed widget