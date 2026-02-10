SIP Accounts Cross 102 Million As January Inflows Touch Rs 31,000 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mutual fund Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows reached Rs 31,000 crore in the month of January, second consecutive month when SIP inflows were Rs 31,000 crore or more, the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Tuesday.

In December, the SIP inflows stood at Rs 31,002 crore. SIP inflows increased by 17 per cent year-on-year, from Rs 26,400 crore in January 2025.

According to AMFI data, 7.4 million new SIP accounts were opened in January. Meanwhile, 5.5 million SIP accounts were closed during this period.

Furthermore, the total number of SIP accounts in the country increased to 102.9 million, up from 101.1 million in December.

The data further showed that SIP assets under management (AUM) declined to Rs 16.36 lakh crore in January from Rs 16.63 lakh crore in December. This is attributed to the market decline. SIPs account for 20.2 per cent of the overall mutual fund industry's AUM.

According to the AMFI, investments in gold ETFs doubled to Rs 24,039.96 crore in January from Rs 11,647 crore in December. This indicates that people are prioritising safe investments like gold alongside the stock market.

Investments in active equity mutual funds in January stood at Rs 24,029 crore, a decline of approximately 14 per cent from Rs 28,054 crore in December. This means investor confidence in the mutual fund industry remained strong.

In November, equity funds saw an inflow of Rs 29,911 crore, compared to Rs 24,690 crore in October. In July 2025, equity funds saw the highest inflow of Rs 42,702 crore.

However, January proved to be a good month for the overall mutual fund industry. Net investments during this period totalled Rs 1.56 lakh crore, compared to Rs 66,591 crore in December. This clearly indicates that investors are now turning to mutual funds again.

