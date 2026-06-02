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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceWhy Smart Investors Don’t Panic When NAV Falls In A Rising Market

Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic When NAV Falls In A Rising Market

Even if Sensex and Nifty rise, your mutual fund NAV can fall because it tracks its own portfolio, not the index. Fund holdings, expenses and payouts also affect NAV.

By : Akshat Ayush | Updated at : 02 Jun 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mutual fund NAV reflects fund's assets, not market index performance.
  • Fund's stock holdings differ from index, impacting NAV movements.
  • Expenses and dividend payouts also reduce fund's Net Asset Value.

You check your mutual fund app on a day the Sensex is up 500 points. But your fund's NAV has dipped. Confusing? It happens more often than you think, and the reason is simpler than it looks.

What NAV Actually Measures

NAV, or Net Asset Value, is the per-unit price of a mutual fund. It is calculated at the end of every trading day by taking the total value of all assets the fund holds, subtracting its expenses and liabilities, and dividing that figure by the total number of units outstanding.

This is not a stock price. It does not move in real time during market hours. It reflects the closing value of everything the fund owns, published by fund houses on AMFI by 8 pm each day.

The Fund Does Not Own "The Market"

Here is the key point most investors miss. When you say "the market went up," you are usually referring to an index like the Sensex or Nifty 50. These indices track a specific set of stocks in specific proportions.

Your mutual fund, however, holds its own basket of stocks chosen by its fund manager. That basket may not match the index. It rarely does perfectly.

So if the stocks driving the index higher on a given day are not present in your fund's portfolio, or are present in a much smaller proportion, the fund will not rise as much as the market did. And if the stocks that fell that day happen to be held heavily by your fund, the NAV can drop even as the broader index climbs.

A Practical Example

Say the Sensex rises 1% on the back of gains in banking stocks. But your fund is an IT-heavy portfolio. If IT stocks fell that day, your NAV falls too. The market headline and your fund's performance measure different things.

The reverse is also true. Your NAV can rise on a day the market falls, if the stocks your fund holds moved differently from the pack.

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Other Factors That Pull NAV Down

Market movements are not the only variable. Every mutual fund charges operating expenses including fund management fees and administrative costs. These are deducted from the fund's assets gradually and exert a slow, steady downward pressure on NAV over time.

Dividend payouts also reduce NAV. When a fund distributes earnings to investors, the NAV drops by the amount paid out. This is not a loss. The value has simply moved from the fund to the investor's account.

Should A Falling NAV Worry You?

Not necessarily. NAV moves up and down constantly, even in well-performing funds. A single day's dip carries very little information on its own.

What matters more is the trend over time and whether the fund's portfolio aligns with your investment goals. Selling units the moment NAV falls is rarely the right call. The decision to exit a fund involves far more than one day's price movement.

When Is NAV Updated?

Fund houses publish NAVs by 8 pm on trading days. Platforms like Valueresearch typically show updated figures by 9:30 pm, while others like Kuvera display them the following morning. Most funds do not declare NAV on weekends, though some liquid and overnight funds may do so on Sundays.

A rising market does not guarantee a rising NAV. Your fund and the index are not the same portfolio. Understanding that difference is the first step to reading your investment without panic.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did my mutual fund's NAV dip even when the Sensex was up?

Your mutual fund holds a specific basket of stocks chosen by its manager, which may differ from the stocks that make up the Sensex or Nifty. If those particular stocks didn't perform well, your NAV can fall despite a broader market rise.

What does NAV actually measure?

NAV, or Net Asset Value, is the per-unit price of a mutual fund. It reflects the closing value of all assets held by the fund, minus expenses and liabilities, divided by the total number of outstanding units.

Are operating expenses and dividend payouts a reason for NAV to fall?

Yes, operating expenses like management fees are deducted from assets, causing a gradual downward pressure on NAV. Dividend payouts also reduce NAV as earnings are distributed to investors.

Should I be worried if my fund's NAV falls on a particular day?

Not necessarily. NAV fluctuates daily. A single day's dip provides little information; focus on the long-term trend and how the fund aligns with your investment goals before making any decisions.

When is the Net Asset Value (NAV) for mutual funds updated?

Fund houses typically publish NAVs by 8 pm on trading days. Some platforms may show updated figures later, and most funds do not declare NAV on weekends, except for certain liquid funds.

About the author Akshat Ayush

Akshat Ayush is an Editorial Intern at ABP Live English covering business and personal finance. An English Journalism graduate from IIMC Delhi, he is keen on making finance stories accessible and engaging. 
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Published at : 02 Jun 2026 03:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Mutual Funds Nifty Net Asset Value NAV
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