Mumbai-Pune Drive Set To Get Faster: 'Missing Link' Opens May 1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' opens May 1.

Project bypasses congested ghat section, improving traffic flow.

Travel time between cities expected to reduce significantly.

After years of anticipation, the much-awaited ‘Missing Link’ on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is set to open, promising a significant upgrade to one of India’s busiest corridors. The project will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 1, marking Maharashtra Day.

The Missing Link project has been designed to ease congestion in the ghat section of the expressway, a stretch long associated with bottlenecks and slower traffic movement. With around 99 per cent of the work now complete, the new alignment is ready to be opened to commuters.

Ahead of the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site to review the final stages of the project earlier this week.

What Changes for Commuters?

Once operational, the Missing Link is expected to significantly improve traffic flow along the Mumbai-Pune route. By bypassing the congested ghat section, the new stretch will allow vehicles to move more smoothly, especially during peak hours and holiday traffic.

The project is also expected to enhance road safety by reducing sharp turns and traffic pile-ups that are common in the existing ghat stretch.

Also Read : Google Wallet Now Stores Your Aadhaar, But Is Your Data Safe?

Travel Time to Drop

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the impact of the project in a post on X, calling it an “engineering marvel”.

🌁 The Mumbai–Pune Missing Link, yet another engineering marvel!



Just 3 days to go…

It will be dedicated to Maharashtra on 1st May, Maharashtra Day.



This project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25–30 minutes.



A series of outstanding infrastructure projects… pic.twitter.com/1zCs2nLf0v — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 28, 2026

“The Mumbai-Pune Missing Link, yet another engineering marvel! Just 3 days to go… It will be dedicated to Maharashtra on 1st May, Maharashtra Day. This project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25-30 minutes. A series of outstanding infrastructure projects has become the identity of our Maharashtra.”

The expected reduction of 25-30 minutes in travel time could make a noticeable difference for daily commuters, tourists and transport operators alike.

Also Read : ITR 2026: Why Debt Funds, Equity Gains, & Interest Income Are All Taxed Differently

Boost for Connectivity and Economy

Beyond convenience, the Missing Link is likely to support economic activity by enabling faster movement of goods and people between Mumbai and Pune, two of Maharashtra’s key economic hubs.

Improved connectivity is expected to benefit industries, logistics operators and businesses that rely on efficient road transport between the two cities.