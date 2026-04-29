The Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be inaugurated on May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day. The work is nearly complete, with 99% of the project finished.
Mumbai-Pune Drive Set To Get Faster: 'Missing Link' Opens May 1
The long-awaited Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is set to open on May 1, with nearly 99 per cent of the work completed.
- Mumbai-Pune Expressway 'Missing Link' opens May 1.
- Project bypasses congested ghat section, improving traffic flow.
- Travel time between cities expected to reduce significantly.
After years of anticipation, the much-awaited ‘Missing Link’ on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is set to open, promising a significant upgrade to one of India’s busiest corridors. The project will be inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 1, marking Maharashtra Day.
The Missing Link project has been designed to ease congestion in the ghat section of the expressway, a stretch long associated with bottlenecks and slower traffic movement. With around 99 per cent of the work now complete, the new alignment is ready to be opened to commuters.
Ahead of the inauguration, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site to review the final stages of the project earlier this week.
What Changes for Commuters?
Once operational, the Missing Link is expected to significantly improve traffic flow along the Mumbai-Pune route. By bypassing the congested ghat section, the new stretch will allow vehicles to move more smoothly, especially during peak hours and holiday traffic.
The project is also expected to enhance road safety by reducing sharp turns and traffic pile-ups that are common in the existing ghat stretch.
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Travel Time to Drop
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the impact of the project in a post on X, calling it an “engineering marvel”.
🌁 The Mumbai–Pune Missing Link, yet another engineering marvel!— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 28, 2026
Just 3 days to go…
It will be dedicated to Maharashtra on 1st May, Maharashtra Day.
This project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25–30 minutes.
A series of outstanding infrastructure projects… pic.twitter.com/1zCs2nLf0v
“The Mumbai-Pune Missing Link, yet another engineering marvel! Just 3 days to go… It will be dedicated to Maharashtra on 1st May, Maharashtra Day. This project will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25-30 minutes. A series of outstanding infrastructure projects has become the identity of our Maharashtra.”
The expected reduction of 25-30 minutes in travel time could make a noticeable difference for daily commuters, tourists and transport operators alike.
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Boost for Connectivity and Economy
Beyond convenience, the Missing Link is likely to support economic activity by enabling faster movement of goods and people between Mumbai and Pune, two of Maharashtra’s key economic hubs.
Improved connectivity is expected to benefit industries, logistics operators and businesses that rely on efficient road transport between the two cities.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link open?
What is the main benefit of the Missing Link project?
The Missing Link is designed to ease congestion in the ghat section of the expressway. This will allow for smoother traffic flow and reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune.
How much will travel time be reduced by the Missing Link?
The project is expected to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 25 to 30 minutes. This will benefit commuters, tourists, and transport operators.
Will the Missing Link improve road safety?
Yes, the new alignment is expected to enhance road safety. It aims to reduce sharp turns and traffic pile-ups commonly seen in the existing ghat stretch.
How will the Missing Link impact the economy?
Improved connectivity will boost economic activity by enabling faster movement of goods and people. This benefits industries, logistics, and businesses reliant on efficient transport between Mumbai and Pune.