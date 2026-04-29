Google Wallet Now Stores Your Aadhaar, But Is Your Data Safe?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Google Wallet now supports digital Aadhaar for identity verification.

Users can add Aadhaar securely via Google Wallet or Aadhaar App.

Digital Aadhaar allows offline and online identity proof without physical card.

Aadhar In Google Wallet App: If you are someone who often struggles with carrying physical ID cards or sharing details repeatedly, this update might make things easier. Google has partnered with India’s Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to bring Aadhaar support to its Google Wallet app. This means users can now store a secure digital version of their Aadhaar directly on their smartphones.

The feature is designed to simplify identity verification while keeping user data safe. Instead of linking Aadhaar like PAN or bank accounts, this integration focuses on convenience and accessibility.

How Can You Add Aadhaar To Google Wallet?

To use this feature, users need to update their Google Wallet app to the latest version. After opening the app, tap on the ‘Add to wallet’ option and choose Aadhaar or ID card. Enter your Aadhaar number and verify it using the OTP sent to your registered mobile number. Once verified, your Aadhaar will be added as a digital credential.

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You can also add Aadhaar through the Aadhaar App. Simply sign in, verify your identity, and select the ‘Add to Wallet’ option. Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the process. This gives users flexibility in how they want to store their ID digitally.

How Will Aadhaar Verification Work On Google Wallet?

Once added, Aadhaar works as a “verifiable credential” on your device. This allows users to prove their identity, confirm age, or fill out forms without showing a physical card. Google says this system works for both online and offline verification, making it more practical in daily use.

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Currently, authentication through Wallet is supported by select partners such as PVR INOX and BharatMatrimony.

The feature is built on UIDAI’s Aadhaar Verifiable Credentials system, which enables secure offline verification. With this move, digital identity access becomes simpler while keeping user data protected.

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