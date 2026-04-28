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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceMissed EMI: How It Affects Your Credit Score

Missed EMI: How It Affects Your Credit Score

When you miss an EMI, your lender reports it to credit bureaus as part of your repayment history.

By : Pallavi Shaw | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 11:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Missed EMI impacts credit score, affecting future loan applications.
  • Lenders report late payments, lowering eligibility and increasing interest.
  • Additional fees and interest accrue with overdue EMI payments.

Managing loan repayments is an important part of your financial health. But in a time when expenses are rising and cash flows feel tight, missing an EMI can happen. It may seem like a small delay. In reality, even one missed payment can affect your credit score.

Understanding this early can help you avoid long-term impact and stay in control of your finances.

What Happens When You Miss An EMI?

When you miss an EMI, your lender reports it to credit bureaus as part of your repayment history. This history is one of the most important factors in your credit score. Even a short delay, if it crosses the reporting cycle, may be recorded as a late or missed payment. This record does not go away quickly. It stays on your credit report for a period of time and can be seen by lenders when you apply for future credit.

Immediate Impact On Your Credit Score

A missed EMI can lead to a drop in your credit score. How much it falls depends on your past behaviour. If your repayment track record is strong, the impact may be limited. But repeated delays can cause a sharper decline. It is also important to note that once a payment crosses 30 days overdue, the effect becomes more serious. Lenders tend to view such delays as a sign of higher risk.

Long-Term Impact On Your Borrowing Ability

The effect of a missed EMI goes beyond your score. It can influence how lenders evaluate your future applications. A lower score may result in higher interest rates, lower loan eligibility, or even rejection. If you plan to take a home loan or personal loan later, past missed payments can affect your credibility. Lenders usually prefer borrowers who show consistent repayment behaviour over time.

Additional Costs You May Face

Missing an EMI can also increase your financial burden. Lenders may charge late payment fees and extra interest on the overdue amount. If delays continue, your account may be marked as delinquent. Over time, this can raise your total repayment amount. In more serious cases, it may also lead to recovery action, depending on your loan agreement.

How You Can Minimise The Damage

If you miss an EMI, act quickly and clear the dues as soon as possible. The longer the delay, the greater the impact on your credit score. Prompt repayment can help limit the damage and stay prepared. Set up auto-debits, keep a buffer in your account, and track due dates regularly. If you expect a cash flow issue, reaching out to your lender early may help you find temporary solutions. Over time, consistent repayments can help rebuild your credit profile.

Missing an EMI may feel like a short-term issue, but its impact can last longer than expected. From lowering your credit score to affecting future borrowing, the effects can add up. In the current environment, staying disciplined with repayments matters more than ever. A simple habit of paying on time can protect your credit health and keep your financial plans on track.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, BankBazaar.com. This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if I miss an EMI payment?

Missing an EMI is reported to credit bureaus as part of your repayment history. This can negatively impact your credit score and may be visible to lenders for a period.

How does a missed EMI affect my credit score?

A missed EMI can cause your credit score to drop. The severity depends on your past repayment history, with delays over 30 days having a more serious effect.

What are the long-term consequences of missing EMIs?

Long-term, missed EMIs can lead to higher interest rates, reduced loan eligibility, or loan rejection. Lenders prefer consistent repayment behavior.

Are there any extra costs associated with missing an EMI?

Yes, lenders may charge late payment fees and additional interest on overdue amounts. Continued delays can also lead to recovery actions.

About the author Pallavi Shaw

The author is the Associate Analyst, Communications at BankBazaar.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 11:15 PM (IST)
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Savings Personal Finance ABP Your Money Your Life
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