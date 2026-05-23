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HomeBusinessFuel Prices Hiked Again: Petrol Up By 87 Paise Per Litre, Diesel By 91 Paise

Fuel Prices Hiked Again: Petrol Up By 87 Paise Per Litre, Diesel By 91 Paise

Fuel prices have been hiked for the third time this month on May 23. Earlier, prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 23 May 2026 07:19 AM (IST)

Fuel prices were hiked again across India on Saturday, with petrol increasing by Rs 0.87 per litre and diesel by Rs 0.91 per litre. This marks the third hike in retail fuel rates in 10 days and comes amid geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Petrol price has been increased by 87 paise in Delhi from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre. Diesel rates have gone up by 91 paise from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49.

Fuel price at Irwin Road Service Station on May 23 at 1 AM Hrs stood at Rs 91.58/L for diesel, Rs 98.64/L for petrol, Rs 105.76/L for XP95, and Rs 96.90/L for XG (IndianOil).  However, at 6:47 AM, it rose to Rs 92.49/L for Diesel, Rs 99.51/L for Petrol, Rs 106.63/L for XP95, and Rs 97.81/L for XG. 

Prices were hiked by Rs 3 a litre on May 15, followed by a 90 paise increase on May 19. In all, rates have gone up by almost Rs 5 per litre.

Meanwhile, if we look at crude oil, Brent has fallen by more than 6 per cent this week amid hopes of a deal between Iran and the United States.

The hike comes a day after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has adequate petrol and diesel supplies.

"India has adequate availability of petrol and diesel supplies across the country continue to remain stable. Citizens are advised to avoid panic buying and purchase fuel only as per actual requirement. Temporary pressure at some retail outlets is being addressed through continuous supply monitoring and coordinated distribution efforts by Oil Marketing Companies," the ministry stated in a post on X.

 

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 06:53 AM (IST)
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Diesel Price Hike Petrol Price Hike Strait Of Hormuz West Asia Conflict US Iran War Fuel Prices Hiked
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