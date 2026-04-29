Share Markets Remain Hopeful, Sensex About 400 Points Up, Nifty Over 24,100

Indian equity benchmarks opened trading on a mildly optimistic note on Wednesday, even as global cues remain mixed and geopolitical risks continue to weigh on sentiment.

The BSE Sensex stood above 77,200, climbing nearly 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 traded over 24,100, rising more than 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty And Pre-Open Signals

The GIFT Nifty traded with marginal gains at 24,092, up 23.50 points, suggesting a largely muted but positive opening for the benchmark indices.

In the pre-open session around 9:02 AM, the Sensex rose 208.45 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 77,095.36. The Nifty50 gained 140.90 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 24,136.60, indicating early strength in domestic markets.

The modest uptick reflects cautious optimism, with investors refraining from aggressive bets amid lingering global uncertainty.

Markets Rebound After Tuesday’s Weak Close

The positive start follows a weak session on Tuesday, when markets ended lower under pressure from rising crude oil prices and persistent foreign fund outflows.

The Sensex had declined over 400 points, while the Nifty slipped below the 24,000 mark, dragged by heavy selling in banking, financial, and auto stocks.

US-Iran Tensions, UAE Exits OPEC

Geopolitical developments remain central to market sentiment, particularly the ongoing stalemate between the US and Iran. Delays in reopening the Strait of Hormuz have pushed crude prices higher, intensifying concerns over inflation and supply disruptions.

Adding to uncertainty, the UAE’s decision to exit OPEC from May 1 has further complicated the global energy outlook.

Also Read : Why UAE Is Leaving OPEC: What The Oil Group Does And Why It Matters

Brent Crude Above $111 Raises Inflation Concerns

Crude oil prices continue to trade at elevated levels, with Brent crude hovering around $111-112 per barrel.

For India, sustained high oil prices pose a significant macroeconomic challenge, impacting inflation, currency stability, and corporate margins across sectors.

Asian Markets Mixed; Hang Seng Outperforms

Equity markets across Asia-Pacific traded on a mixed note.

While Australia’s S&P/ASX and South Korea’s Kospi slipped marginally, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng bucked the trend with gains of over 1 per cent, reflecting selective optimism in the region.

Wall Street Declines On Tech Concerns

US markets ended lower overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling amid concerns over growth prospects in the technology sector.

The cautious tone in global markets continues to influence investor sentiment back home.

Banking Stocks In Focus After RBI Framework Update

Banking stocks are likely to remain under scrutiny following regulatory developments.

The Reserve Bank of India’s move to implement the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) framework from April 2027 is expected to increase provisioning requirements, particularly for PSU banks and lenders with higher exposure to riskier segments.