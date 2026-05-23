Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kevin Warsh sworn in as Federal Reserve Chairman, pledging reform.

Warsh's appointment intensifies speculation on interest rates and Fed policy.

Concerns arise over potential political pressure on Fed independence.

Kevin Warsh was sworn in as Chairman of the US Federal Reserve Board of Governors on Friday during a ceremony at the White House, with US President Donald Trump describing him as one of the most qualified individuals to lead the country’s central bank.

Warsh, in his remarks after taking office, pledged to lead a “reform-oriented” Federal Reserve and signalled a shift in approach at a time when the US economy faces persistent inflationary pressures and growing debate over interest rates.

“I will lead a reform-oriented Federal Reserve, learning from past successes and mistakes, both escaping static frameworks and models, and upholding clear standards of integrity and performance,” Warsh said.

He added that central bankers should pursue their objectives “with wisdom and clarity, independence and resolve,” stating that “inflation can be lower, growth stronger, real take-home pay higher, and America can be more prosperous” under such an approach.

Focus Turns To Interest Rates

Warsh’s appointment immediately intensified speculation about the future direction of US monetary policy, particularly on interest rates and the broader functioning of the Federal Reserve.

The Fed chair plays a central role in determining borrowing costs, managing inflation, safeguarding financial markets and maintaining economic stability. Decisions taken by the Federal Reserve also significantly influence the US dollar and global financial markets.

Trump has repeatedly made clear that he expects lower interest rates. During the swearing-in ceremony, he said he would be “disappointed” if Warsh did not move quickly on rate cuts.

Although Warsh has previously supported reducing rates, he has denied that Trump pressured him on monetary policy decisions.

Warsh’s View On Inflation And Growth

At a Federal Reserve meeting last month, most policymakers indicated that additional rate hikes could still be necessary if inflation remains above the central bank’s long-term target.

Warsh, however, has argued that productivity gains driven by artificial intelligence-led innovation could allow the US economy to expand rapidly without worsening inflationary pressures.

His views have drawn attention as markets assess whether the Fed under his leadership could adopt a different policy trajectory.

Concerns Over Political Pressure On The Fed

Warsh’s appointment has also renewed discussion around the independence of the Federal Reserve from political influence.

Trump had previously criticised former Fed Chair Jerome Powell for refusing to lower interest rates and had even targeted him through a Justice Department investigation.

David Wessel, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, told AFP that Warsh may struggle to deliver the aggressive rate cuts Trump wants.

“Kevin Warsh will not be able to deliver the rate cuts that the president wants,” Wessel said.

“At some point, the president may grow impatient and will begin attacking Warsh as he did Jerome Powell.”

Kenneth Rogoff, economist and professor at Harvard University, warned that interference in the Fed’s independence could have far-reaching consequences.

“The independence of the US federal reserve is uniquely important in the global financial system. Because the dollar sits at the top of the global financial system. And when the US becomes unstable it affects everyone,” Rogoff told DW.

“If independence of Fed from political influence is tinkered with then that were to change it would have massive repercussions,” he added.

Trump Calls For Growth Alongside Inflation Control

During the ceremony, Trump publicly stated that he wanted Warsh to remain fully independent while also encouraging policies that would help the economy expand.

“Kevin understands that when the economy is booming, that's a good thing. We want to stop inflation, but we don't want to stop greatness,” Trump said.

Warsh assumes office at a difficult moment for the Federal Reserve, with inflation remaining elevated following the energy price surge linked to Trump’s war on Iran, while signs of weakness have begun emerging in the labour market.

Adding to the complexity, Jerome Powell has opted to remain on the Federal Reserve Board as a member, an unusual, though not unprecedented, decision for a departing chair.

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Markets are now expected to closely track whether Warsh can balance political pressure for rate cuts with the Fed’s long-standing mandate of controlling inflation while preserving institutional independence.

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