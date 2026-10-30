Mohan Yadav Announces 2% DA Hike From January 2026 For MP Govt Employees

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM announced 2% DA hike effective January 2026 for employees.

Arrears for nine months paid in three equal monthly installments.

Pensioners will receive 2% Dearness Relief from July 2026.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and officers. The revised allowance will be effective from January 2026.

Following the hike, employees will receive arrears for the nine-month period from January to September in three equal monthly instalments. The enhanced DA will be paid in cash along with the October salary, which is payable in November.

“The state government is going to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and officers by 2 per cent. The revised DA will be effective from January. The arrears for the nine-month period from January to September will be paid in three equal monthly instalments. The increased DA will be paid in cash along with the October salary, payable in November,” CM Yadav said in a post on X.

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2% Dearness Relief Hike For Pensioners

The Chief Minister also announced a 2% increase in Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 2026.

“For pensioners, Dearness Relief (DR) will also be increased by 2 per cent with effect from July 2026. The government has always stood by the interests of pensioners and employees,” Yadav added in his post.

The Chief Minister said the state government remained committed to safeguarding the interests of its officers and employees, as well as pensioners.

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