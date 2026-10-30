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English NewsBusinessMohan Yadav Announces 2% DA Hike From January 2026 For MP Govt Employees

Mohan Yadav Announces 2% DA Hike From January 2026 For MP Govt Employees

The Chief Minister also announced a 2% increase in Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 2026.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM announced 2% DA hike effective January 2026 for employees.
  • Arrears for nine months paid in three equal monthly installments.
  • Pensioners will receive 2% Dearness Relief from July 2026.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees and officers. The revised allowance will be effective from January 2026.

Following the hike, employees will receive arrears for the nine-month period from January to September in three equal monthly instalments. The enhanced DA will be paid in cash along with the October salary, which is payable in November.

“The state government is going to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and officers by 2 per cent. The revised DA will be effective from January. The arrears for the nine-month period from January to September will be paid in three equal monthly instalments. The increased DA will be paid in cash along with the October salary, payable in November,” CM Yadav said in a post on X.

ALSO READ: PNB Fraud Allegations: Rs 35 Crore Reportedly Missing From Greater Noida Accounts, Bank Settles Rs 43 Lakh

2% Dearness Relief Hike For Pensioners

The Chief Minister also announced a 2% increase in Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners, effective from July 2026.

“For pensioners, Dearness Relief (DR) will also be increased by 2 per cent with effect from July 2026. The government has always stood by the interests of pensioners and employees,” Yadav added in his post.

The Chief Minister said the state government remained committed to safeguarding the interests of its officers and employees, as well as pensioners.

ALSO READ: Money Matters: Why Financial Conversations Remain Taboo In Indian Households

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees?

State government employees and officers will receive a 2% increase in their Dearness Allowance (DA), as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

When will the increased DA be effective and how will arrears be paid?

The revised DA is effective from January. Arrears for Jan-Sep will be paid in three installments, with the enhanced DA paid with October salary (in November).

Is there any increase in Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners?

Yes, Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners will also increase by 2%. This increase will be effective from July 2026.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 09:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohan Yadav January 2026 Mohan Yadav Announces 2% DA Hike MP Govt Employees
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