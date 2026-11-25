Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cabinet approved over Rs 7,000 crore for various state proposals.

Cooperative elections extended; Rs 325 crore allocated for banks.

Funds approved for electrifying 46,000 homes and Advaita Lok.

New cattle rearing scheme and mineral exploration policy set.

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, has approved a series of proposals involving an expenditure of more than Rs 7,000 crore, including funds for infrastructure, electricity connections, cooperative banks and religious tourism. Among the key decisions taken at Monday's meeting was a one-year extension of the tenure of overdue elections to Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies. The Cabinet also cleared Rs 193.72 crore for providing electricity to more than 46,000 households across the state.

Cooperative Polls Extended

The Cabinet has extended the tenure of overdue elections to Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies by one year.

The government cited the ongoing reorganisation of societies in previously uncovered Gram Panchayats as the reason for the decision. Since operations have not yet started in all newly formed societies, holding elections at this stage could create legal and administrative complications.

The extension will also apply, wherever necessary, to elections in marketing societies, District Cooperative Banks and other cooperative institutions. The Cooperation Department has been authorised to take the necessary steps under the Cooperative Societies Act.

Rs 325 Crore For Cooperative Banks

The Cabinet approved Rs 325 crore in share capital assistance for nine financially weak District Cooperative Central Banks.

Five banks in Rewa, Satna, Datia, Shivpuri and Jabalpur will receive Rs 25 crore each. Four others in Raisen, Morena, Sagar and Sidhi will be given Rs 50 crore each during the 2026-27 financial year.

Power For 46,574 Households

The Cabinet cleared a Rs 193.72 crore action plan under the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to electrify 46,574 households across 1,834 habitations, along with 54 government institutions.

The funding will comprise Rs 116.24 crore from the Centre and Rs 77.48 crore from the state government. Electricity distribution companies will be responsible for developing the required infrastructure.

The scheme will cover habitations where the estimated electrification cost is up to Rs 2 lakh per household. The state has also given in-principle approval for financial assistance to electrify habitations with fewer than 20 households.

Rs 2,279 Crore For Advaita Lok

The Cabinet approved Rs 2,278.99 crore for the construction of Advaita Lok at Ekatm Dham in Omkareshwar. The allocation will cover the 2026-27 to 2030-31 period, corresponding to the 16th Finance Commission period.

The proposed complex, also referred to as the Shankar Museum, is intended to showcase the life, contributions and philosophy of Acharya Shankar and Advaita Vedanta.

Plans include a high-screen theatre, Maya Gallery, laser and sound shows, an art gallery, Shankar Stambh, Nididhyasan Centre and Panchayatan Temple, among other attractions.

New Scheme For Cattle Rearers

The Cabinet ratified the implementation of the Gopal-Krishna Gram Puraskar Yojana, aimed at promoting milk production and improved indigenous cattle breeds.

The new scheme replaces an existing award component under the Mukhyamantri Pashupalan Vikas Yojana. It will focus on breeds such as Gir, Sahiwal, Tharparkar and Malvi.

In 2026-27, competitions will be held in one identified Vrindavan Gram in each of the state's 208 rural Assembly constituencies. From 2027-28, the programme will expand to all 313 development blocks.

Cattle rearers owning improved indigenous milch cows producing at least six litres of milk a day will be eligible. Winners will be selected on the basis of average milk yield recorded across three milking sessions.

The first prize will be Rs 1 lakh, followed by Rs 50,000 for second place and Rs 25,000 for third place. The awards will be presented annually on Govardhan Puja.

Mining Corporation Gets Key Role

The Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation Limited has been appointed as the implementing agency for the state's Mineral Exploration Policy.

The corporation will oversee mineral exploration and survey activities, including the appointment of external agencies for geological data analysis, airborne surveys, geophysical and geochemical studies, and drilling to establish mineral reserves.

Survey work in Category-III areas across central and western Madhya Pradesh is expected to be completed by the end of 2028.

Rs 4,224 Crore For Administrative Schemes

The Cabinet also approved Rs 3,059.07 crore for the continuation of 23 General Administration Department schemes between 2026-27 and 2030-31.

These include provisions for Secretariat administration, pensions for freedom fighters, the Loktantra Senani Samman Nidhi, grants to the Human Rights Commission and other administrative expenses.

A separate allocation of Rs 1,165 crore was cleared for the continuation of the Chief Minister's Discretionary Grant scheme over the same period.

The Cabinet's decisions also include the appointment of the Madhya Pradesh State Mining Corporation as the nodal agency for mineral exploration and the extension of several administrative and welfare schemes.