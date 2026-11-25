Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CEO Jensen Huang apologised to employees after dramatic reinstatement.

He previously resigned following alleged extramarital affair revelations.

Huang attends therapy, dismissed formal company succession planning.

US intelligence helped board clear Huang for his return.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologised to employees during his first town hall since being reinstated, admitting that his personal conduct had hurt the company and its workforce. The 63-year-old also revealed that he attends daily therapy sessions to cope with the fallout. According to CNBC, Huang addressed employees at the company's headquarters on Tuesday, November 24, acknowledging that he had let them down. "I hurt all of you," he said, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

Rather than celebrating his return, Huang used the interaction to express regret and assure employees that he would handle things differently in the future.

Huang Says Nvidia Does Not Need A Succession Plan

During the town hall, Huang reportedly dismissed the need for a formal succession plan at Nvidia. He explained that the company operates through a distinctive business structure, with several capable executives independently managing different divisions.

According to the CNBC report, he argued that introducing a formal succession framework could create unnecessary layers of hierarchy within the organisation.

Huang described the employee meeting as the second most difficult of his life. The toughest conversation, he said, was with his wife, Lori Huang.

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From Resignation To Reinstatement At Nvidia

Huang's return follows a dramatic reversal by Nvidia's board. The directors reinstated him as CEO on Monday, November 23, despite previously indicating that there were no plans to bring him back.

He had stepped down on November 11 following revelations about an alleged extra-marital relationship with Alice Huang, described in multiple reports as a suspected Chinese spy, as well as two other subordinates.

Addressing employees after his reinstatement, Huang acknowledged violating Nvidia's code of conduct, which he said he had personally helped write. He also revealed that he spends around 90 minutes in therapy every day.

"I was unfaithful to Lori, and I hurt my kids and of course, I hurt all of you," he said, according to The New York Times.

Huang Rejects Claims That He Is Above Company Rules

Despite apologising for his actions, Huang pushed back against suggestions that his return reflected preferential treatment or that he was exempt from the company's disciplinary standards.

He maintained that the board had examined the circumstances before deciding to reinstate him.

Huang also thanked the Trump administration for sharing intelligence with Nvidia in a timely manner. He added that the administration had assured the board that he did not pose a national security threat and deserved another opportunity.