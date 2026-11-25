By Maniti Shah

Anyone with an idea and a free weekend can now ship what a funded team needed a year to build. Building software has never been cheaper.

And honestly? Open any AI launch page this month, and you'll feel the lines starting to blur: same models, same tools, same "AI-native" headline. More companies chasing the same customers.

When generative AI first took off, the early take was that marketing would disappear. I was genuinely scared it would. The opposite happened. When everyone can build, building stops being the advantage.

So here's where I've landed: building is cheap now. Distribution is the moat. And right now, distribution is way, way harder to figure out than product.

The winners won't be the startups with the best product. They'll be the ones who earn attention, and the right kind of attention. Because going viral doesn't equal growth. What actually drives revenue is knowing exactly who your customer is and meeting them where they already are.

Here's how I did that as a founding marketer, plus the playbook you can steal.

The question I started with

Earlier this year, I joined an early-stage AI startup in San Francisco as its founding marketer. My number one question wasn't "how do we go viral." It was:

How do I get people to care?

And no, the goal wasn't a brand-obsessed community that cheers for us. It was the reverse. I wanted to understand what our customers were actually wrestling with, then shape the product and the comms around that.

That instinct comes from storytelling, which is where I started. I was performing slam poetry at 16, and later worked on Shame Less with Lilly Singh, which won a Webby. The biggest lesson from all of it: the hero of the story is never you. It's always your customer. Distribution works the same way. Start with who you're talking to, not what you built.

What we actually built

Our early buyers were senior customer success leaders. It's a highly specialised function with very few communities of its own. And over the last two years, it's become a function that everyone is either trying to sell to or trying to replace.

They didn't need another fireside chat. They didn't need another playbook. They needed a community.

So we built an invite-only breakfast series. The one rule: every edition was curated around a single ideal customer profile, with every guest at the same level of seniority, so they could actually learn from each other.

It was deliberately small. Each breakfast had around 10 seats, and 18 to 20 people would often sign up. I turned a lot of them away to keep the room relevant (painful, but worth it). And we sweated the details: good coffee, good food, a notebook for every guest, and prompt cards on the table so no conversation ever started cold.

The results:

Four editions in four months, every one past capacity, with a waitlist

10+ marketing-qualified leads from VP and C-level customer success leaders

Guests asking to be invited back, and referring peers from their own networks

For a brand that was brand new to the market, that's not nothing.

One of my favourite editions brought together women leading customer success to talk about AI adoption. (Yeah, I know. Ugh.) On paper, "AI adoption" sounds techy and trend-chasy. But pair it with women in a role that's relationship-first, and the questions completely change. Are they keeping up with the pace? Are they getting pushed aside? What's real and what's noise?

The conversation was so good that most of us took an hour to get to our (very, very pretty) toasts. That's the signal you're looking for. Not applause. People forgetting to eat because they finally get to say the thing out loud.

Why this works when so much else doesn't

Experiential beats broadcast. Sprout Social's Index research found that, after product quality, originality of content is what consumers say makes a brand stand out. A room people actually showed up for is about as original as it gets. You can't trend-chase your way into it. Community, but the useful kind. Not a Slack group that dies in three weeks. A small room of peers who'd want to know each other even if your company didn't exist. Early conversations with the right people. You learn your customer's real language, real fears and real buying triggers months before a sales call would surface them.

The playbook: how to build early distribution

Here's exactly how I'd do it if I were starting tomorrow.

Step 1: Pick one buyer, not a market

Narrow your market down to a single buyer: what that person is trying to get done, and where it hurts. "Customer success leaders" is a category. "VPs of customer success being asked to prove their team's value in the AI era" is a person. Your first pick might not work, so test one or two buyers at a time.

Step 2: Talk to them before you pitch them

The opening usually lies in what your buyer is missing. Finding it means several conversations without mentioning your product once. A 20-minute call about someone's day will tell you more than any survey, including whether your product is even relevant to them.

Step 3: Pick the channel that fills the gap

The right channel is the one your buyer is underserved on. It could be a community, an event, a content series or a creator partnership. Someone already drowning in content will not be saved by your newsletter. For our buyers, the gap was peers. So the channel was a table.

Step 4: Keep the room small and the bar high

Scarcity works when it's real. Around 10 seats, everyone at the same level, and the discipline to say no to people who don't fit. A relevant room is what makes people want back in.

Step 5: Sweat the details

No slides. No pitch. Good coffee, a notebook, prompt cards, a host who keeps it moving. The details are what people remember, talk about and post about.

Step 6: Listen like it's research, because it is

Write down the exact words people use to describe their problems. Those words become your messaging, your landing page and sometimes your roadmap.

Step 7: Turn attention into relationships

Going straight to a pitch rarely works. Invite people back. Keep the conversation going. Introduce guests who clicked. Trust is built in the follow-up, not the breakfast.

Step 8: Let each edition market the next one

With permission, share what you learned and celebrate the people in the room. That post is what fills the waitlist for the next edition.

Step 9: Measure what actually matters

Attendance is the vanity metric. Watch the waitlist, who asks to come back, who refers a peer, and which conversations turn into calls.

If you're building right now

Start these conversations early, whether your product is still being built or already live. Talking to real customers is daunting, I know. But it's exactly how you find out whether your product can go to market. You might learn your ideal customer is someone else entirely, or that your product has a use case you never planned for. Both are wins.

TLDR

Building is the easy part now. Earning attention is the hard part, and it's the part that'll decide who wins.

You don't need a giant budget or a viral moment. You need one very specific person, one honest conversation, and the discipline to listen more than you pitch.

If you work in early-stage marketing: go try things. It'll be hard, but so, so worth it.

(Maniti Shah is a San Francisco-based, Webby-winning marketing strategist who specialises in building 0-to-1 playbooks. She is currently the Marketing Manager at SageOx, where she is the first marketing hire. Her expertise spans brand, community, events, social and early-stage go-to-market)

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