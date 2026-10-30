Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PNB settles three claims, Rs 43 lakh paid.

Customers alleged Rs 35 crore missing from accounts.

PNB suspended staff; police registered a case.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has begun addressing customer complaints over alleged financial irregularities at its Greater Noida branch, confirming that it has paid out Rs 43 lakh against three claims. The lender has also assured account holders that legitimate claims arising from the incident will be settled.

The case emerged on Wednesday after customers alleged that nearly Rs 35 crore had gone missing from their savings accounts and fixed deposits. Several account holders claimed that money had been transferred without their consent and that they had received no transaction alerts.

PNB Begins Claim Settlement, Verifies Alleged Discrepancies

The bank said it was examining the complaints on priority and working to determine the extent of the reported irregularities. In a statement issued on Thursday, PNB confirmed that three claims worth Rs 43 lakh had been settled as of the previous day.

The lender said it was cooperating with the authorities to verify the allegations and establish the facts. It added that customers with genuine claims would receive their dues, while the investigation would help establish the nature and scale of the discrepancies.

PNB also said it would take strict action against anyone found responsible for fraud, misconduct or financial irregularities, in line with applicable rules and procedures.

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Customers Report Unauthorised Transfers From Savings Accounts, FDs

The allegations centre on customer deposits at the Greater Noida branch, where account holders have claimed that funds were missing from both savings bank accounts and fixed deposits.

Some customers alleged that they had not authorised the transactions in question. They also claimed they were not notified when the purported transfers took place, raising concerns over the handling of their accounts.

The bank has said it is assessing the complaints and taking steps to address the concerns of affected customers. It has reiterated that protecting depositors' interests remains a priority.

Police Register Case After Branch Manager, Employees Suspended

The allegations have also led to action against bank staff. Police said PNB management had suspended several employees, including the branch manager.

A case has been registered at the Beta-2 police station, which has jurisdiction over the branch. Investigators are now examining the matter.

Separately, PNB said it was working to strengthen its internal checks and monitoring systems to improve safeguards against similar incidents. The bank reiterated its commitment to maintaining operational integrity and tackling financial misconduct.

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