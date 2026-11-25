Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US considers new tariffs against countries using industrial subsidies.

India, China among nations accused of unfair trade practices.

Proposed action complicates ongoing US-India bilateral trade talks.

Trump administration argues subsidies create uneven playing field.

India could face another round of tariff pressure from the United States as President Donald Trump's administration prepares to impose higher import duties on countries accused of supporting domestic industries through subsidies and other forms of government assistance, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The proposed measures are expected to cover China, India, Japan, South Korea, the European Union and several other major economies. They follow a months-long investigation by Washington into industrial subsidies, which the US claims give foreign manufacturers an unfair advantage over American businesses.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer could announce the findings of the investigation as early as this week, people familiar with the plans told the newspaper. However, they cautioned that the timeline could change.

Fresh Tariff Threat Comes Amid India-US Trade Talks

The proposed action comes at a sensitive time for India and the US, which are still negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. The discussions have already faced delays following changes in Washington's tariff policy after a US Supreme Court ruling.

Any fresh duties on Indian goods could add another layer of uncertainty to the negotiations, particularly as New Delhi and Washington work towards resolving differences over trade and market access.

The inclusion of India among the economies under scrutiny also signals the possibility of renewed trade friction between the two countries.

Why Is Trump Targeting Industrial Subsidies?

At the centre of the proposed tariff action is Washington's allegation that several countries manufacture more industrial goods than their domestic markets require, with government assistance helping their businesses keep prices low.

The Trump administration argues that subsidies, financial support and other government-backed policies allow foreign manufacturers to produce goods at lower costs. These products can then be sold at competitive prices in international markets, making it harder for American companies to match them.

According to the US administration, such practices create an uneven playing field for domestic businesses and undermine American manufacturing.

Which Countries Could Face Higher US Tariffs?

The investigation covers China, the European Union and 14 other countries, including India, Japan and South Korea.

The findings could pave the way for higher import duties on products originating from these economies. Such measures could affect a broad range of industries, depending on the products and sectors targeted by Washington.

While the final scope and timing of the proposed action remain uncertain, the investigation raises the prospect of another round of trade tensions between the US and some of its major economic partners.