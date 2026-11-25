The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to introduce new safeguards to protect bank customers from online fraud. Under the proposed framework, customers will be able to block all fresh debits from their bank accounts at the press of a button if they suspect fraudulent activity or believe their banking credentials have been compromised.

The proposed facility, called the 'Stop Switch', will allow customers to temporarily prevent new withdrawals and money transfers from their accounts. The RBI is also proposing a 'Trusted Person Mechanism', under which a person nominated by the account holder will have to approve certain high-value transactions.

The central bank has released draft guidelines outlining these measures. However, the rules have not yet come into force. The RBI has invited comments and suggestions from the public and other stakeholders until December 14.

Here is an explainer on what the proposed rules mean for bank customers, how the Stop Switch will work and when the new safeguards could come into effect.

What Is RBI's Stop Switch?

The Stop Switch can be understood as an emergency button for your bank account.

If a customer suspects online fraud or believes someone else has gained access to their banking details, they will be able to activate this facility. Once activated, all fresh debits, including new withdrawals and fund transfers initiated by the customer, will be blocked.

According to the RBI's draft guidelines, banks will have to provide customers with a facility to stop all fresh debits from their accounts at once.

This means:

No new online payments will be allowed.

New auto-payments or standing instructions cannot be set up.

The bank account cannot be linked to a new UPI application.

The objective is to give customers greater control over their accounts and prevent fraudsters from transferring money if they gain unauthorised access to banking credentials.

What Will Stop After Activating The Stop Switch? What Will Continue?

Activating the Stop Switch will not completely freeze a bank account. Money can still be credited to the account, but customers will not be able to initiate fresh payments or transfers.

However, existing EMIs and other regular auto-payments will continue. Banks will also retain the right to recover loan instalments and other dues.

In other words, the facility is designed to block new debits rather than stop every financial activity associated with the account.

Deactivating the Stop Switch will also involve strict security checks. Banks will have to conduct identity verification at least as stringent as the process followed when the facility was activated.

Banks may also introduce a waiting period before allowing customers to deactivate the switch as an additional security measure.

What Is The Trusted Person Mechanism?

Another important proposal in the RBI's draft guidelines is the 'Trusted Person Mechanism'.

Under this arrangement, customers will be allowed to voluntarily nominate another adult as their trusted person. This could be a family member, friend or anyone the account holder considers reliable.

The trusted person's role will be to monitor certain high-value transfers from the account.

For example, suppose a customer sets a transaction limit of Rs 50,000 for their bank account. If they attempt to transfer an amount exceeding this limit, an alert will be sent to their nominated trusted person.

The trusted person will have one hour to approve the transaction. If they do not approve it or fail to respond within the stipulated period, the transaction will be cancelled.

This mechanism is intended to make it more difficult for fraudsters to transfer large sums of money from an account without the account holder's knowledge.

However, the proposed arrangement will not apply to every type of payment. UPI transactions, payments made to merchants and pre-scheduled auto-payments have been excluded from this mechanism.

There are also certain conditions attached to the nomination:

The trusted person's mobile number must be different from that of the account holder.

The facility will become operational only 24 hours after registration.

The trusted person will not acquire ownership rights over the bank account.

They will not be authorised to operate the account or have any financial liability associated with it.

What Will Change When Opening A New Bank Account?

The RBI has also proposed additional security measures for newly opened bank accounts.

Under the draft framework, all digital payment channels will remain disabled by default when a new account is opened. These services can be activated only after the customer gives explicit consent.

A newly issued debit card will initially be restricted to cash withdrawals at ATMs in India and card-based payments at physical merchant outlets through point-of-sale (POS) machines.

Online transactions and other digital payment channels will be activated only after the customer's approval. Banks will also determine the transaction limits applicable during the first 24 hours after a digital payment channel is activated.

Additionally, customers will be allowed to set their own transaction limits. These may include:

The maximum amount that can be transferred in a single transaction.

The maximum amount that can be transferred to an individual recipient.

The total amount that can be transferred in a day.

These measures are aimed at reducing the risk of unauthorised transactions, particularly when a new account or digital payment facility is being activated.

Who Will Be Responsible If Fraud Occurs Due To Bank Negligence?

The RBI's proposed framework also seeks to define the responsibility of banks in cases of digital fraud.

If a customer suffers financial fraud because of a technical failure in the bank's systems or a security lapse, the incident will be treated as negligence on the bank's part.

This provision will also cover cases involving collusion by bank employees or the involvement of an external agency working on behalf of the bank.

In effect, banks will not be able to avoid responsibility merely by arguing that fraudulent transactions took place in a customer's account.

The RBI has proposed January 1, 2027, as the implementation date for this provision.

When Will The New RBI Rules Come Into Effect?

The RBI has currently released only the draft guidelines. Members of the public and other stakeholders can submit their comments and suggestions until December 14, 2026.

According to the proposed timeline:

Proposed Measure Expected Implementation Date Bank accountability for fraud caused by system failures or security lapses January 1, 2027 Stop Switch facility July 1, 2027 Trusted Person Mechanism July 1, 2027 Other customer protection measures under the draft framework July 1, 2027

However, the final implementation dates and provisions will depend on the RBI's final directions after considering the feedback received. For now, the Stop Switch facility is not available in bank accounts. Through these proposed measures, the RBI aims to give customers greater control over their banking transactions and strengthen safeguards against digital fraud.