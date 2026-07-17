US To Limit Student Visas To Four Years: What Trump's New Immigration Rule Means

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US replaces open-ended student visas with four-year limit.

Students in longer programs require formal extension applications.

Existing students get fixed end dates, overstaying becomes unlawful.

International students planning to study in the United States could soon face stricter immigration rules after the Donald Trump administration unveiled a major overhaul of the country's student visa framework.

Under a new rule issued by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), international students and exchange visitors will no longer be allowed to remain in the country for the duration of their academic programmes without a fixed end date. Instead, most will be granted permission to stay for up to four years, after which they will need to seek formal approval to extend their stay, reported Bloomberg.

The measure represents one of the most significant changes to the US student immigration system in decades and is scheduled to take effect from September 15.

End Of The 'Duration Of Status' System

The new rule replaces the long-standing 'duration of status' arrangement that has governed student visas since the early 1990s.

Until now, students holding F visas and exchange visitors on J visas were generally permitted to remain in the United States for as long as they continued their approved course of study or exchange programme.

Under the revised framework, eligible students and exchange visitors will instead receive a fixed period of stay linked to the duration of their programme, subject to a maximum of four years.

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Longer Courses Will Require Government Approval

Students whose courses extend beyond four years will no longer be able to rely solely on their educational institutions to maintain their immigration status.

Instead, they will be required to submit a formal extension application to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), provide biometric information and pay the prescribed processing fee.

The requirement is expected to affect students enrolled in longer academic programmes, including many doctoral researchers and medical graduates undertaking lengthy residency programmes.

Existing Students To Transition To Fixed Stay Period

The DHS said international students already studying in the United States when the rule comes into force will not be required to leave immediately.

Instead, their immigration records will be updated with a fixed end date based on the duration of their current academic programme, along with the applicable grace period.

However, students who remain in the country beyond that authorised period without securing an extension would begin accruing unlawful presence, potentially exposing them to three-year or 10-year bans on re-entering the United States under existing immigration laws.

DHS Says Rule Strengthens Oversight

According to the Department of Homeland Security, replacing open-ended student stays with fixed visa periods will provide the government with more regular opportunities to verify whether visa holders continue to meet the conditions of their stay.

The department has presented the policy as a measure aimed at improving immigration oversight and strengthening national security.

Part Of A Broader Crackdown On Foreign Students

The latest rule comes amid a series of actions by the Trump administration affecting international students and academic institutions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked hundreds of student visas in recent months, including those of Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil and Tufts University graduate student Rumeysa Öztürk.

The administration has said the action targets individuals allegedly supporting Hamas, while lawyers representing the affected students argue that they are being penalised for speech protected under US law.

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Proposal Revives Earlier Trump-Era Plan

The latest policy revives an initiative first pursued during Donald Trump's earlier presidency.

That proposal faced opposition from universities and medical organisations, which argued that replacing the 'duration of status' framework with fixed visa periods would create unnecessary administrative hurdles for students completing longer academic programmes.

According to the DHS timeline, the proposal was issued in August 2025 before being sent to the White House Office of Management and Budget in May this year.

The Office of Management and Budget approved the final rule on June 17, clearing the way for its publication.

Rule Could Still Face Political And Legal Challenges

Although the regulation is scheduled to come into effect on September 15, its implementation is not yet guaranteed.

Congress has the authority to review major federal regulations and could delay or overturn the measure through the legislative review process.

The Department of Homeland Security has also included a severability provision, allowing the remaining portions of the rule to continue operating even if individual sections are struck down by a court.