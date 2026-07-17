Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold, silver prices declined Friday on weak demand.

Rising interest rates, inflation concerns pressured metals.

Softer US dollar offered some limited support.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Friday as weak domestic demand and concerns over higher global interest rates kept pressure on the precious metals market, despite support from a softer US dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery declined by Rs 248, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 1,40,100 per 10 grams, with a turnover of 1,026 lots. Analysts attributed the decline primarily to subdued spot demand.

In international markets, gold futures fell 0.23 per cent to $3,985.52 per ounce in New York.

Investor sentiment remained cautious as rising crude oil prices reignited inflation concerns, prompting markets to reassess expectations for future US interest rate moves. Higher borrowing costs typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold by increasing their opportunity cost.

Although gold is widely regarded as a hedge against inflation, expectations that interest rates could stay elevated have continued to restrict upside in bullion prices.

The US dollar, however, slipped to a one-week low on Friday, making dollar-denominated gold cheaper for overseas buyers and offering some support to global demand.

Even so, gold remained on track for its second consecutive weekly decline as renewed tensions between the US and Iran added to inflationary concerns and strengthened expectations that US monetary policy could remain restrictive.

Silver also witnessed a subdued session. Spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $60.46 per ounce in international trade, but the metal was still headed for a weekly loss as investors weighed the impact of higher interest rate expectations on precious metals.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 17

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,268

22 Karat- 13,080

18 Karat- 10,705

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,291

22 Karat- 13,100

18 Karat- 10,920

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 17

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities