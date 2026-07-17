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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 17): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 17): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on July 17 as US-Iran tensions escalated and both nations violated ceasefire. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold, silver prices declined Friday on weak demand.
  • Rising interest rates, inflation concerns pressured metals.
  • Softer US dollar offered some limited support.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Friday as weak domestic demand and concerns over higher global interest rates kept pressure on the precious metals market, despite support from a softer US dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery declined by Rs 248, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 1,40,100 per 10 grams, with a turnover of 1,026 lots. Analysts attributed the decline primarily to subdued spot demand.

In international markets, gold futures fell 0.23 per cent to $3,985.52 per ounce in New York.

Investor sentiment remained cautious as rising crude oil prices reignited inflation concerns, prompting markets to reassess expectations for future US interest rate moves. Higher borrowing costs typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold by increasing their opportunity cost.

Although gold is widely regarded as a hedge against inflation, expectations that interest rates could stay elevated have continued to restrict upside in bullion prices.

The US dollar, however, slipped to a one-week low on Friday, making dollar-denominated gold cheaper for overseas buyers and offering some support to global demand.

Even so, gold remained on track for its second consecutive weekly decline as renewed tensions between the US and Iran added to inflationary concerns and strengthened expectations that US monetary policy could remain restrictive.

Silver also witnessed a subdued session. Spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $60.46 per ounce in international trade, but the metal was still headed for a weekly loss as investors weighed the impact of higher interest rate expectations on precious metals.

Also Read : US To Limit Student Visas To Four Years: What Trump's New Immigration Rule Means

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 17

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,268

22 Karat- 13,080

18 Karat- 10,705

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,291

22 Karat- 13,100

18 Karat- 10,920

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,253

22 Karat- 13,065

18 Karat- 10,690

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,253 13,065 10,690
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,258 13,070 10,695
Gold Rate in Indore 14,258 13,070 10,695
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,268 13,080 10,705
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,291 13,100 10,920
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,253 13,065 10,690
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,253 13,065 10,690
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,268 13,080 10,705
Gold Rate in Salem 14,291 13,100 10,920
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,253 13,065 10,690
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,253 13,065 10,690
Gold Rate in Patna 14,258 13,070 10,695

Also Read : Kharif Sowing Falls 16% As Patchy Monsoon Delays Crop Planting Across India

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 17

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 230 per gram and Rs 230,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Indore 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 230 230,000
Silver Rate in Salem 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Patna 230 230,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold and silver prices decrease on Friday?

Gold and silver prices edged lower due to weak domestic demand and concerns over higher global interest rates. This happened despite some support from a softer US dollar.

How did gold futures perform on the MCX?

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery declined by Rs 248, or 0.18%, to Rs 1,40,100 per 10 grams. Analysts attributed this decline to subdued spot demand.

How do interest rates affect gold's appeal?

Higher borrowing costs typically reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold. This is because they increase their opportunity cost, making gold less attractive to investors.

What impact did the US dollar have on gold prices?

The US dollar slipped to a one-week low on Friday, making dollar-denominated gold cheaper for overseas buyers. This offered some support to global demand for gold.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 17 2026
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