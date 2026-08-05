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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (Aug 5): Metals Continue To Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 5): Metals Continue To Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 5 as investors welcomed RBI MPC's decision to keep repo rates unchanged. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices advanced globally on Wednesday.
  • Geopolitical uncertainty, soft dollar fueled safe-haven gold demand.
  • RBI kept repo rate unchanged, impacting precious metals' outlook.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced on Wednesday, with both precious metals extending their gains amid firm global cues, renewed investor interest and a softer US dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery climbed Rs 2,165, or 1.5 per cent, to Rs 1,46,464 per 10 grams, marking the second consecutive session of gains.

According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn Markets Desk, gold continued to attract safe-haven buying as fresh geopolitical uncertainty prompted investors to increase exposure to the yellow metal.

The rally also coincided with the Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the fourth straight monetary policy review, with the central bank opting to assess the inflationary impact of elevated energy prices before taking further action.

Ajitabh Bharti, Co-founder and Executive Director at CapitalXB, said the RBI's decision to maintain the policy rate reflects a balanced approach. He noted that while the ongoing US-Iran conflict continues to cloud the global inflation outlook, the central bank is expected to remain focused on supporting economic growth while closely monitoring inflation.

In overseas markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery rose $73.90, or nearly 2 per cent, to $4,226.50 per ounce.

Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said bullion prices extended their gains as optimism over a possible agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz helped ease supply concerns, leading to softer crude oil prices and reducing inflationary pressures.

Garg added that easing crude prices have improved the near-term inflation outlook, while investors are closely tracking upcoming US macroeconomic data and comments from central bank officials for further direction.

Silver also traded firmly on the back of supportive global cues. The white metal rose after stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data highlighted resilient industrial activity, reinforcing demand prospects.

On the MCX, silver futures for September delivery traded at Rs 2,19,416 per kg, up Rs 2,670, or 1.23 per cent, from the previous close.

In the international market, Comex silver futures for September delivery gained 2.15 per cent to USD 59.09 per ounce.

Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer at Augmont, said silver prices remained supported as investors assessed mixed signals over possible US-Iran discussions while awaiting key US labour market data for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Market participants are now closely watching the ADP employment report and the US non-farm payrolls data later this week, which are expected to provide further guidance on the Fed's monetary policy outlook and influence the direction of precious metal prices.

Also read : RBI MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%: Here's What Happens To Your Home Loan EMI

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 5

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,590

22 Karat- 13,375

18 Karat- 10,946

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,575

22 Karat- 13,360

18 Karat- 11,175

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,575

22 Karat- 13,360

18 Karat- 10,931

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,575

22 Karat- 13,360

18 Karat- 10,931

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,575

22 Karat- 13,360

18 Karat- 10,931

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,575

22 Karat- 13,360

18 Karat- 10,931

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,575 13,360 10,931
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,580 13,365 10,936
Gold Rate in Indore 14,580 13,365 10,936
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,590 13,375 10,946
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,575 13,360 11,175
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,575 13,360 10,931
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,575 13,360 10,931
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,590 13,375 10,946
Gold Rate in Salem 14,575 13,360 11,175
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,575 13,360 10,931
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,575 13,360 10,931
Gold Rate in Patna 14,580 13,365 10,936

Also Read : RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged: Will Your Fixed Deposit Earn More Or Stay The Same?

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Indore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Salem 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Patna 240 240,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did gold and silver prices perform today?

Both gold and silver prices advanced on Wednesday, extending gains amid firm global cues, renewed investor interest, and a softer US dollar. Gold futures on MCX climbed 1.5%, while silver futures rose 1.23%.

What factors contributed to the rise in gold prices?

Gold prices rose due to safe-haven buying amidst fresh geopolitical uncertainty and a softer US dollar. Optimism regarding the Strait of Hormuz agreement also helped ease inflationary pressures.

What was the Reserve Bank of India's decision on the repo rate?

The Reserve Bank of India decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent. This marks the fourth consecutive monetary policy review where the rate remained the same.

Why did silver prices also increase?

Silver prices increased due to supportive global cues and stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data. This data highlighted resilient industrial activity, reinforcing demand prospects for the white metal.

What upcoming data are investors monitoring?

Investors are closely tracking upcoming US macroeconomic data, including the ADP employment report and the US non-farm payrolls data. These will provide further guidance on the Fed's monetary policy.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today Aug 5 2026
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