Both gold and silver prices advanced on Wednesday, extending gains amid firm global cues, renewed investor interest, and a softer US dollar. Gold futures on MCX climbed 1.5%, while silver futures rose 1.23%.
Gold Silver Rate Today (Aug 5): Metals Continue To Climb, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices climbed on Aug 5 as investors welcomed RBI MPC's decision to keep repo rates unchanged. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices advanced globally on Wednesday.
- Geopolitical uncertainty, soft dollar fueled safe-haven gold demand.
- RBI kept repo rate unchanged, impacting precious metals' outlook.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced on Wednesday, with both precious metals extending their gains amid firm global cues, renewed investor interest and a softer US dollar.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery climbed Rs 2,165, or 1.5 per cent, to Rs 1,46,464 per 10 grams, marking the second consecutive session of gains.
According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn Markets Desk, gold continued to attract safe-haven buying as fresh geopolitical uncertainty prompted investors to increase exposure to the yellow metal.
The rally also coincided with the Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the fourth straight monetary policy review, with the central bank opting to assess the inflationary impact of elevated energy prices before taking further action.
Ajitabh Bharti, Co-founder and Executive Director at CapitalXB, said the RBI's decision to maintain the policy rate reflects a balanced approach. He noted that while the ongoing US-Iran conflict continues to cloud the global inflation outlook, the central bank is expected to remain focused on supporting economic growth while closely monitoring inflation.
In overseas markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery rose $73.90, or nearly 2 per cent, to $4,226.50 per ounce.
Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said bullion prices extended their gains as optimism over a possible agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz helped ease supply concerns, leading to softer crude oil prices and reducing inflationary pressures.
Garg added that easing crude prices have improved the near-term inflation outlook, while investors are closely tracking upcoming US macroeconomic data and comments from central bank officials for further direction.
Silver also traded firmly on the back of supportive global cues. The white metal rose after stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data highlighted resilient industrial activity, reinforcing demand prospects.
On the MCX, silver futures for September delivery traded at Rs 2,19,416 per kg, up Rs 2,670, or 1.23 per cent, from the previous close.
In the international market, Comex silver futures for September delivery gained 2.15 per cent to USD 59.09 per ounce.
Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer at Augmont, said silver prices remained supported as investors assessed mixed signals over possible US-Iran discussions while awaiting key US labour market data for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.
Market participants are now closely watching the ADP employment report and the US non-farm payrolls data later this week, which are expected to provide further guidance on the Fed's monetary policy outlook and influence the direction of precious metal prices.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 5
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,590
22 Karat- 13,375
18 Karat- 10,946
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,575
22 Karat- 13,360
18 Karat- 11,175
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,575
22 Karat- 13,360
18 Karat- 10,931
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,575
22 Karat- 13,360
18 Karat- 10,931
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,575
22 Karat- 13,360
18 Karat- 10,931
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,575
22 Karat- 13,360
18 Karat- 10,931
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,575
|13,360
|10,931
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,580
|13,365
|10,936
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,580
|13,365
|10,936
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,590
|13,375
|10,946
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,575
|13,360
|11,175
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,575
|13,360
|10,931
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,575
|13,360
|10,931
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,590
|13,375
|10,946
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,575
|13,360
|11,175
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,575
|13,360
|10,931
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,575
|13,360
|10,931
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,580
|13,365
|10,936
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 5
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|240
|240,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How did gold and silver prices perform today?
What factors contributed to the rise in gold prices?
Gold prices rose due to safe-haven buying amidst fresh geopolitical uncertainty and a softer US dollar. Optimism regarding the Strait of Hormuz agreement also helped ease inflationary pressures.
What was the Reserve Bank of India's decision on the repo rate?
The Reserve Bank of India decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent. This marks the fourth consecutive monetary policy review where the rate remained the same.
Why did silver prices also increase?
Silver prices increased due to supportive global cues and stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data. This data highlighted resilient industrial activity, reinforcing demand prospects for the white metal.
What upcoming data are investors monitoring?
Investors are closely tracking upcoming US macroeconomic data, including the ADP employment report and the US non-farm payrolls data. These will provide further guidance on the Fed's monetary policy.