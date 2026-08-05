Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices advanced globally on Wednesday.

Geopolitical uncertainty, soft dollar fueled safe-haven gold demand.

RBI kept repo rate unchanged, impacting precious metals' outlook.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices advanced on Wednesday, with both precious metals extending their gains amid firm global cues, renewed investor interest and a softer US dollar.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for October delivery climbed Rs 2,165, or 1.5 per cent, to Rs 1,46,464 per 10 grams, marking the second consecutive session of gains.

According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at Lemonn Markets Desk, gold continued to attract safe-haven buying as fresh geopolitical uncertainty prompted investors to increase exposure to the yellow metal.

The rally also coincided with the Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent for the fourth straight monetary policy review, with the central bank opting to assess the inflationary impact of elevated energy prices before taking further action.

Ajitabh Bharti, Co-founder and Executive Director at CapitalXB, said the RBI's decision to maintain the policy rate reflects a balanced approach. He noted that while the ongoing US-Iran conflict continues to cloud the global inflation outlook, the central bank is expected to remain focused on supporting economic growth while closely monitoring inflation.

In overseas markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery rose $73.90, or nearly 2 per cent, to $4,226.50 per ounce.

Pinky Yadav, Commodity Fundamental Analyst at Choice Broking, said bullion prices extended their gains as optimism over a possible agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz helped ease supply concerns, leading to softer crude oil prices and reducing inflationary pressures.

Garg added that easing crude prices have improved the near-term inflation outlook, while investors are closely tracking upcoming US macroeconomic data and comments from central bank officials for further direction.

Silver also traded firmly on the back of supportive global cues. The white metal rose after stronger-than-expected US manufacturing data highlighted resilient industrial activity, reinforcing demand prospects.

On the MCX, silver futures for September delivery traded at Rs 2,19,416 per kg, up Rs 2,670, or 1.23 per cent, from the previous close.

In the international market, Comex silver futures for September delivery gained 2.15 per cent to USD 59.09 per ounce.

Renisha Chainani, Chief Research Officer at Augmont, said silver prices remained supported as investors assessed mixed signals over possible US-Iran discussions while awaiting key US labour market data for fresh clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Market participants are now closely watching the ADP employment report and the US non-farm payrolls data later this week, which are expected to provide further guidance on the Fed's monetary policy outlook and influence the direction of precious metal prices.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On August 5

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,590

22 Karat- 13,375

18 Karat- 10,946

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,575

22 Karat- 13,360

18 Karat- 11,175

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,575

22 Karat- 13,360

18 Karat- 10,931

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,575

22 Karat- 13,360

18 Karat- 10,931

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,575

22 Karat- 13,360

18 Karat- 10,931

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,575

22 Karat- 13,360

18 Karat- 10,931

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On August 5

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities