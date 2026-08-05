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English NewsBusinessIndia Services PMI July 2026: Growth Slows, But Hiring And Export Demand Stay Strong

India Services PMI July 2026: Growth Slows, But Hiring And Export Demand Stay Strong

Companies cited improved business from clients in the UAE, the UK and the US, helping new export orders grow at a faster pace than overall new business.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Services sector expanded in July, driven by healthy exports.
  • PMI at 53.3; new business inflows grew, but slower.
  • Hiring improved, input costs softened, boosting profit margins.

India's services sector remained in expansion territory in July due to healthy export demand and continued hiring, according to the HSBC India Services PMI data released on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index came in at 53.3 in July from 57.4 in June, remaining above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

Meanwhile, service providers continued to report growth in activity with strong overseas demand emerging as a key support factor.

Companies cited improved business from clients in the UAE, the UK and the US, helping new export orders grow at a faster pace than overall new business.

The data also highlighted that new business inflows expanded for another month, although the pace of growth slowed to its weakest level since February 2022 as firms reported softer demand conditions, intense competition and fewer customer enquiries.

Also Read : RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged: Will Your Fixed Deposit Earn More Or Stay The Same?

Hiring activity improved from June's six-month low, with service providers continuing to expand their workforce. While the increase in employment remained modest, stronger hiring in services helped boost overall job creation across the private sector.

"India's services sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a slightly slower pace, as new business growth eased in both domestic and export markets after several months of strong performance. Hiring showed a moderate rebound, while profit margins improved as input costs softened and firms increased their selling prices," said Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC.

According to the latest data by HSBC, input cost inflation softened to a six-month low and remained below the long-run average despite higher fuel, labour, material, technology and transportation expenses.

At the same time, firms increased selling prices at the fastest pace since April, supporting margins.

In addition, business sentiment remained positive aided by expectations of improved demand, better market conditions and higher inbound tourism. However, overall optimism eased to a seven-month low.

Additionally, the HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index -- which tracks both manufacturing and services activity -- stood at 54.3 in July showing continued expansion in private-sector activity.

Also Read : RBI MPC August 2026: Repo Rate Decision, Growth Outlook, Inflation Forecast - Top Highlights

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did India's services sector perform in July?

India's services sector continued to expand in July, with the HSBC India Services PMI at 53.3. This indicates growth, though at a slightly slower pace than the previous month.

What supported the growth of the services sector in July?

Healthy export demand and continued hiring were key support factors. Export orders saw improved business from clients in the UAE, UK, and US, growing faster than overall new business.

What was the trend for input costs and selling prices?

Input cost inflation softened to a six-month low in July. Firms increased selling prices at the fastest pace since April, which helped improve profit margins.

How did new business inflows and hiring perform?

New business inflows expanded, but at the slowest pace since February 2022 due to softer demand. Hiring activity improved from June's six-month low, with a modest expansion of the workforce.

Published at : 05 Aug 2026 03:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Services PMI India Services PMI Services PMI
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