LPG Rules Changing From May 1: Price, Booking, And Delivery Updates Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LPG prices likely to change monthly due to global market volatility.

New booking rules extend waiting periods for second cylinder.

OTP delivery system strengthens subsidy verification and prevents diversion.

LPG cylinders have remained in focus over the past few months as global energy markets turned volatile. With crude oil and gas prices fluctuating amid tensions in West Asia, domestic and commercial LPG rates in India have seen repeated revisions.

As a new month approaches, both prices and rules governing LPG usage are expected to undergo changes from May 1. Here’s a detailed look at what consumers should watch out for.

Fresh Price Revision Expected

Oil marketing companies revise LPG cylinder prices at the start of every month, and May is unlikely to be any different.

In April, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by around Rs 60. Meanwhile, commercial cylinders have witnessed sharper hikes, with prices rising three consecutive times. Between March and April, the cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder increased by nearly Rs 300.

Given the ongoing instability in global energy markets, there are expectations that LPG prices could see another upward revision in May.

Also Read : Fuel Price Hike Today? Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City As Oil Prices Cross $120

Booking Rules Get Stricter

Alongside price changes, new booking norms are being introduced to regulate demand and curb misuse.

In urban areas, consumers will now have to wait 25 days before booking a second LPG cylinder, compared to the earlier limit of 21 days. In rural areas, this waiting period could extend up to 45 days.

The move is aimed at preventing hoarding and reducing instances of black marketing of LPG cylinders.

OTP-Based Delivery System Strengthened

The government has also tightened the delivery process with an OTP-based verification mechanism.

Under the system, customers receive a one-time password on their registered mobile number when the cylinder is delivered. The delivery is completed only after the OTP is shared with the delivery agent.

Officials say this step is designed to ensure that subsidised LPG cylinders reach the intended beneficiaries and are not diverted.

Currently, around 94 per cent of LPG deliveries are already being verified through this system, and authorities are looking to strengthen its implementation further.

Also Read : Govt Eyes Higher Ethanol Blends In Petrol, Proposes E85 And E100 Framework

Why These Changes Matter

The latest changes reflect a broader attempt to manage supply, ensure fair distribution and bring greater transparency to the LPG ecosystem. With global energy prices remaining unpredictable, both pricing and regulation are likely to remain dynamic in the coming months.

For consumers, this means keeping a close watch on monthly price updates while adapting to stricter booking and delivery norms.