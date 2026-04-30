Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#PollofPollsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessLPG Rules Changing From May 1: Price, Booking, And Delivery Updates Explained

LPG Rules Changing From May 1: Price, Booking, And Delivery Updates Explained

LPG users may see a fresh round of changes from May 1, including a possible price revision, stricter booking timelines and tighter delivery verification norms.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LPG prices likely to change monthly due to global market volatility.
  • New booking rules extend waiting periods for second cylinder.
  • OTP delivery system strengthens subsidy verification and prevents diversion.

LPG cylinders have remained in focus over the past few months as global energy markets turned volatile. With crude oil and gas prices fluctuating amid tensions in West Asia, domestic and commercial LPG rates in India have seen repeated revisions.

As a new month approaches, both prices and rules governing LPG usage are expected to undergo changes from May 1. Here’s a detailed look at what consumers should watch out for.

Fresh Price Revision Expected

Oil marketing companies revise LPG cylinder prices at the start of every month, and May is unlikely to be any different.

In April, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder was increased by around Rs 60. Meanwhile, commercial cylinders have witnessed sharper hikes, with prices rising three consecutive times. Between March and April, the cost of a 19 kg commercial cylinder increased by nearly Rs 300.

Given the ongoing instability in global energy markets, there are expectations that LPG prices could see another upward revision in May.

Also Read : Fuel Price Hike Today? Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City As Oil Prices Cross $120

Booking Rules Get Stricter

Alongside price changes, new booking norms are being introduced to regulate demand and curb misuse.

In urban areas, consumers will now have to wait 25 days before booking a second LPG cylinder, compared to the earlier limit of 21 days. In rural areas, this waiting period could extend up to 45 days.

The move is aimed at preventing hoarding and reducing instances of black marketing of LPG cylinders.

OTP-Based Delivery System Strengthened

The government has also tightened the delivery process with an OTP-based verification mechanism.

Under the system, customers receive a one-time password on their registered mobile number when the cylinder is delivered. The delivery is completed only after the OTP is shared with the delivery agent.

Officials say this step is designed to ensure that subsidised LPG cylinders reach the intended beneficiaries and are not diverted.

Currently, around 94 per cent of LPG deliveries are already being verified through this system, and authorities are looking to strengthen its implementation further.

Also Read : Govt Eyes Higher Ethanol Blends In Petrol, Proposes E85 And E100 Framework

Why These Changes Matter

The latest changes reflect a broader attempt to manage supply, ensure fair distribution and bring greater transparency to the LPG ecosystem. With global energy prices remaining unpredictable, both pricing and regulation are likely to remain dynamic in the coming months.

For consumers, this means keeping a close watch on monthly price updates while adapting to stricter booking and delivery norms.

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Will LPG cylinder prices change in May?

Yes, oil marketing companies revise LPG cylinder prices monthly. Given global market volatility, another upward revision in May is expected.

Are there new rules for booking LPG cylinders?

Yes, booking norms have been tightened. Urban consumers now wait 25 days for a second cylinder, and rural consumers up to 45 days, to curb misuse.

How does the OTP-based delivery system work?

You'll receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number when your cylinder is delivered. The delivery is only completed after sharing the OTP with the agent.

Why are these changes being implemented?

These changes aim to manage supply, ensure fair distribution, and increase transparency in the LPG ecosystem, especially with unpredictable global energy prices.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
Read More
Published at : 30 Apr 2026 12:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
May 1 LPG LPG Prices Lpg Rules LPG Rules Change New LPG Rules
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
LPG Rules Changing From May 1: Price, Booking, And Delivery Updates Explained
LPG Rules Changing From May 1: Price, Booking, And Delivery Updates Explained
Business
Maruti Suzuki Bets Big On Small Cars, SUVs, And EVs Amid Sales Boom
Maruti Suzuki Bets Big On Small Cars, SUVs, And EVs Amid Sales Boom
Business
Fuel Price Hike Today? Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City As Oil Prices Cross $120
Fuel Price Hike Today? Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City As Oil Prices Cross $120
Business
Rupee Hits Record Low Past 95/$ As Oil Surge, US-Iran Tensions Weigh
Rupee Hits Record Low Past 95/$ As Oil Surge, US-Iran Tensions Weigh
Advertisement

Videos

Defense Watch: USS Gerald Ford Returns After 300 Days, Signals Shift in US Naval Presence
GlobalBuzz: Donald Trump Sparks Row by Calling Strait of Hormuz “Strait of Trump” Online
Crime Update: ₹50K Rewarded Triple Murder Accused Jeetu Saini Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter
Global Alert: US Spent Over $25 Billion on Iran Conflict, Pentagon Reveals Major Cost Details
Crime Alert: Rs 50K Reward Gangster Killed in Bulandshahr Encounter After Triple Murder Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Women, Muslims, Migrants And EC: What Will Tilt Bengal’s Historic Verdict
Opinion
Embed widget