The Iranian consulate in Mumbai posted a Hindi remark on X, which was interpreted as a pointed reference to past geopolitical rhetoric, particularly remarks by Donald Trump.
Iran’s ‘Sabhyata’ Jibe Targets Marco Rubio As He Arrives In India
The brief remark from Iran’s consulate sparked ambiguity over its intent, though it was widely interpreted as a pointed reference to past geopolitical rhetoric.
- Iran's Mumbai consulate posted a cryptic Hindi remark on X.
- The post, likely referencing Trump's rhetoric, targeted US Secretary Rubio.
- Rubio is in India for high-level talks on strategic cooperation.
As US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in India on Saturday, Iran’s consulate in Mumbai took a swipe at him on X, posting a Hindi-language remark that quickly drew attention online.
“Thoda seekh lo yaar… ‘sabhyata ka crash course’ free mein mil jayega!” the consulate wrote, quoting Rubio’s post on his arrival in India.
The word sabhyata translates to civility, culture or civilisation in Hindi. The post came as Rubio landed in New Delhi for his first official visit to India, with both countries seeking to recalibrate bilateral ties that have faced strain since mid-last year.
Viral Post Sparks Diplomatic Speculation
The brief remark from Iran’s consulate sparked ambiguity over its intent, though it was widely interpreted as a pointed reference to past geopolitical rhetoric.
It is being seen in the backdrop of remarks made by US President Donald Trump in early April, when he warned that “a whole civilisation will die tonight” if Iran did not agree to a peace deal and unblock the Strait of Hormuz.
“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will… WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!” Trump had written on Truth Social, a statement that drew strong criticism and was described as “genocidal”.
Rubio’s India Schedule: High-Level Talks Across Cities
Rubio arrived in Kolkata earlier in the day and visited the Mother House, headquarters of Saint Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity, before heading to New Delhi.
His itinerary includes wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the capital.
On Sunday, he is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with Jaishankar and attend the US Embassy’s Independence Day celebrations. He will then travel to Agra and Jaipur on Monday before returning to Delhi on Tuesday for the Quad meeting.
Focus On Strategic Cooperation And West Asia Crisis
The discussions between Jaishankar and Rubio are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, investment, critical technologies and people-to-people ties, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The two sides are also expected to deliberate on the West Asia crisis and its impact on global energy supplies and the wider economy.
Rubio’s visit comes more than five weeks after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s three-day trip to Washington DC, which aimed at stabilising ties following a phase of diplomatic strain.
India-US Relations In Flux
Relations between New Delhi and Washington have seen turbulence since last year, including US-imposed punitive tariffs on India and controversial remarks by Trump regarding his role in de-escalating India-Pakistan military clashes in May.
Against this backdrop, Rubio’s visit is being closely watched as both sides attempt to steady ties while navigating broader geopolitical tensions, including those involving Iran and the wider West Asia region.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the Iranian consulate's post on X about?
What is the significance of 'sabhyata' in the Iranian consulate's post?
'Sabhyata' translates to civility, culture, or civilization. The post was a swipe at US Secretary of State Marco Rubio upon his arrival in India.
What is on Marco Rubio's schedule in India?
Rubio's schedule includes high-level talks with India's External Affairs Minister and Prime Minister, participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and visits to Agra and Jaipur.
What are the key discussion points expected during Rubio's visit?
Discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in energy, trade, investment, critical technologies, people-to-people ties, and the West Asia crisis.