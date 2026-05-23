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HomeNewsIndiaMarco Rubio Launches ‘America First’ Visa Schedule During India Visit

Marco Rubio Launches ‘America First’ Visa Schedule During India Visit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed strong India-US ties during his Delhi visit, announced an “America First” visa schedule and stressed India’s key role in the Indo-Pacific.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 23 May 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India to strengthen bilateral ties.
  • Rubio inaugurated the US Embassy Support Annex Building in Delhi.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio underscored the growing strategic partnership between India and the US, calling bilateral ties “incredibly important” and hinting at “exciting and new announcements” in the months ahead aimed at further strengthening the relationship.

Rubio Inaugurates US Embassy Support 

Rubio, who is in India for his official visit, has US inaugurated the US Embassy Support Annex Building in Delhi. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present.

Speaking at the US Embassy Support Annex Building dedication ceremony, Rubio said his visit was intended to reaffirm Washington’s commitment to India and deepen cooperation across sectors.

"It is at the cornerstone of this important partnership between us and India, which, as I said, is an incredibly important one. And it's the reason why I'm here on this visit to reaffirm those ties, to build upon them. We think in the months ahead, we're going to have even more exciting and new announcements to make about the development and the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries," he said.

Rubio Announces 'America First' Visa Schedule

He also announced a new “America First” visa schedule that would prioritise business professionals who contribute to strengthening economic and strategic ties between the two nations.

Describing the new facility as more than just a visa processing centre, Rubio said it would also support American personnel working in India and improve the efficiency of diplomatic operations.

“This facility will help us do our work faster, more accurately and in a more efficient way. It will ultimately save American taxpayers money while helping us advance America’s national interests and national security,” he said.

Highlighting India’s central role in the Indo-Pacific strategy, Rubio noted that his first official engagement as Secretary of State was a meeting of the Quad grouping, comprising India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

“My very first meeting officially as Secretary of State was a meeting of the Quad. We are going to renew that partnership. We wanted to do it here because it is a tangible sign of the important role India plays in America’s approach to the Indo-Pacific,” he added. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Secretary of State Marco Rubio announce regarding visas?

He announced a new 'America First' visa schedule. This prioritizes business professionals who strengthen economic and strategic ties between the US and India.

What new building was inaugurated during Secretary Rubio's visit?

Secretary Rubio inaugurated the US Embassy Support Annex Building in Delhi. This facility aims to improve efficiency and support American personnel.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
India US Ties India-US Ties America First Rubio Visa Schedule Rubio In India
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