He announced a new 'America First' visa schedule. This prioritizes business professionals who strengthen economic and strategic ties between the US and India.
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Marco Rubio Launches ‘America First’ Visa Schedule During India Visit
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed strong India-US ties during his Delhi visit, announced an “America First” visa schedule and stressed India’s key role in the Indo-Pacific.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited India to strengthen bilateral ties.
- Rubio inaugurated the US Embassy Support Annex Building in Delhi.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Secretary of State Marco Rubio announce regarding visas?
What new building was inaugurated during Secretary Rubio's visit?
Secretary Rubio inaugurated the US Embassy Support Annex Building in Delhi. This facility aims to improve efficiency and support American personnel.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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