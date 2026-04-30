Fuel Price Hike Today? Check Petrol, Diesel Rates In Your City As Oil Prices Cross $120

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Petrol, diesel prices steady nationally amid global market volatility.

Oil companies absorb price fluctuations, offering consumers temporary relief.

Private retailers, however, have started increasing their fuel prices.

India’s petrol and diesel prices have remained unchanged on April 30, even as global crude markets continue to swing sharply amid geopolitical tensions.

At a time when international oil benchmarks are reacting to developments in West Asia, domestic fuel prices have shown surprising stability, offering short-term relief to consumers but raising questions about how long this calm can last.

Where Fuel Prices Stand Today

In the national capital, petrol is priced at Rs 94.72 per litre, while diesel is at Rs 87.62 per litre.

Across other major cities, prices remain largely steady:

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 104.21 | Diesel Rs 92.15

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 103.94 | Diesel Rs 90.76

Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.75 | Diesel Rs 92.34

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92 | Diesel Rs 89.02

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 107.46 | Diesel Rs 95.70

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 104.72 | Diesel Rs 90.21

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 94.69 | Diesel Rs 87.80

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 94.30 | Diesel Rs 82.45

Patna: Petrol Rs 105.58 | Diesel Rs 93.80

Why Prices Are Holding Firm

Fuel prices in India are revised daily at 6 AM, tracking global crude movements and exchange rates. Yet, despite volatility abroad, domestic prices have not followed suit.

This is largely because oil marketing companies (OMCs) are currently absorbing fluctuations, helping avoid sudden spikes that could add to inflationary pressures.

Also Read : Govt Eyes Higher Ethanol Blends In Petrol, Proposes E85 And E100 Framework

The Global Backdrop: Volatility With a Twist

Crude markets have been anything but stable. Ongoing tensions in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the United States have created uncertainty around supply.

The Strait of Hormuz, which handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil flows, remains a key flashpoint, with any disruption likely to push prices higher.

One Country, Many Prices: Why Rates Differ

Even when prices stay unchanged nationally, what consumers pay varies widely by city.

This is because retail fuel prices are shaped not just by crude costs, but also by central excise duty, state-level VAT, freight charges and dealer commissions, all of which differ across regions.

The current pricing trend also reflects the impact of tax cuts implemented by the Centre and several states in May 2022, after which retail prices have largely remained stable.

A Different Story for Premium Fuels

While regular petrol and diesel prices are unchanged, premium fuels have seen upward revisions.

Indian Oil recently raised the price of XP100 petrol by Rs 11 per litre to Rs 160 from Rs 149 earlier. The fuel is typically used in high-performance vehicles.

Similarly, the Xtra Green diesel variant has been revised to Rs 92.99 per litre from Rs 91.49 earlier, reported News18.

Also Read : Minimum Due Trap: Why Card Users Are Paying More Than They Realisee

Private Players Move First

Unlike public sector OMCs, private fuel retailers have begun passing on higher costs.

Shell India and Nayara Energy have both raised prices, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, where petrol increased by Rs 7.41 per litre to Rs 119.85 for the regular variant.

Diesel prices rose even more sharply by Rs 25.01 per litre, with the standard variant now at Rs 123.52.

The Big Question: Will Prices Rise Soon?

For now, OMCs appear to be holding the line. But the pressure is building.

Rising crude prices and a weaker rupee are increasing input costs for companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOCL. If global trends persist, holding prices steady may become increasingly difficult.

What Really Drives Fuel Prices?

Behind every litre of petrol or diesel lies a mix of global and domestic factors:

Crude oil prices

Rupee-dollar exchange rate

Central and state taxes

Refining and distribution costs

Demand-supply dynamics

Quick Check: How Consumers Can Track Prices

Consumers can access real-time fuel prices via SMS:

Indian Oil: Send city code + RSP to 9224992249

BPCL: Send RSP to 9223112222

HPCL: Send HP Price to 9222201122

While prices at the pump remain unchanged for now, the underlying pressures have not eased.