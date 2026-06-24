LIC Dividend Alert: Last Day To Buy Shares For Rs 10 Payout Is Today

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HomeBusinessLIC Dividend Deadline Today: Buy Shares Before Record Date To Get Rs 10 Payout

LIC Dividend Deadline Today: Buy Shares Before Record Date To Get Rs 10 Payout

Companies distribute dividends as a way of sharing a portion of their profits with shareholders. These payouts may be declared as interim, final or special dividends.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • June 24 is the last day to buy LIC shares.
  • LIC announced Rs 10 dividend; June 25 record date.
  • Strong Q4 profit, premium, and AUM supported payout.

Retail investors looking to earn a dividend from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) have only a limited window left. June 24 is the final day to purchase LIC shares and become eligible for the insurer's latest dividend payout, as the state-owned company has fixed June 25 as the record date.

The announcement comes after a strong financial performance from India's largest insurer, which recently reported robust growth in profit, premium income and assets under management.

Why June 24 Matters for LIC Shareholders

LIC has declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share, according to a regulatory filing.

Under India's T+1 settlement mechanism, investors must purchase shares at least one trading day before the record date for their names to be reflected in the company's shareholder records. Since June 25 has been fixed as the record date, June 24 is effectively the last day to buy LIC shares and qualify for the dividend, reported IANS.

Companies distribute dividends as a way of sharing a portion of their profits with shareholders. These payouts may be declared as interim, final or special dividends, depending on the company's financial position and board approval.

Strong Quarterly Numbers Support Dividend Payout

The dividend announcement follows a strong March quarter for LIC.

The insurance major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23,420 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, marking a 23.2 per cent increase from Rs 19,013 crore reported during the corresponding period a year earlier.

The performance helped LIC retain its position as the highest profit-making company among Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) during the quarter.

Net premium income also recorded healthy growth. During the quarter, premium collections increased 11.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.7 lakh crore, compared with Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the same period of the previous financial year.

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Assets Under Management Continue to Expand

Apart from earnings growth, LIC also reported an increase in its assets under management (AUM), highlighting the insurer's expanding scale.

The company's AUM stood at Rs 57,29,396 crore as of March 31, 2026, representing a 5 per cent rise from Rs 54,52,297 crore recorded a year earlier.

The growth in assets further underlines LIC's dominant position in India's insurance and investment landscape.

LIC Shares Reacted Positively to Earnings

Investors had welcomed the insurer's strong quarterly results when they were announced last month.

Following the earnings release, LIC shares surged nearly 5 per cent in opening trade on the BSE on May 23, touching Rs 839 apiece.

The rally reflected investor confidence in the company's earnings trajectory and operational performance.

Dividend Tax Rules Investors Should Know

While dividend income provides an additional source of returns for shareholders, investors should also be aware of the applicable tax rules.

Dividend income received by resident individuals is subject to tax deducted at source (TDS) at 10 per cent if total dividend receipts exceed Rs 5,000 during a financial year.

As the record date approaches, investors seeking to participate in LIC's latest dividend payout will need to ensure their purchases are completed before the market closes today.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the last day to buy LIC shares to qualify for the dividend?

June 24 is the final day to purchase LIC shares to be eligible for the insurer's latest dividend payout. The record date for the dividend is June 25.

How much dividend has LIC declared per share?

LIC has declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share. This announcement follows the company's strong financial performance.

Why is June 24 important for LIC shareholders?

Due to India's T+1 settlement mechanism, investors must buy shares at least one trading day before the June 25 record date. This makes June 24 the last day to qualify for the dividend.

What are the tax implications for receiving LIC dividends?

Dividend income for resident individuals is subject to 10% Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). This applies if the total dividend receipts exceed Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
LIC Shares June 24 LIC Dividend Deadline LIC Dividend Last Day Today LIC Dividend Alert LIC Shares Payout
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