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HomeBusinessGood News For Fuel Prices? Crude Oil Slides As Hormuz Traffic Picks Up

Good News For Fuel Prices? Crude Oil Slides As Hormuz Traffic Picks Up

Oil prices slipped to their lowest levels in nearly four months as improving tanker movement through Hormuz and fresh signs of progress in US-Iran talks eased fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Oil prices declined, nearing four-month lows on Wednesday.
  • Improving shipping in Hormuz Strait eased supply disruption fears.
  • US-Iran peace talks and sanctions waiver boosted market sentiment.

Oil prices extended their decline on Wednesday, with both Brent crude and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) hovering near four-month lows, as signs of improving shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz eased concerns over a prolonged supply disruption.

The latest slide in crude prices comes after weeks of volatility triggered by tensions in West Asia. However, improving tanker movement, easing geopolitical risks and expectations of smoother oil flows have begun shifting market sentiment.

Crude Prices Extend Weekly Losses

Brent crude futures fell 78 cents, or 1.0 per cent, to $76.30 a barrel, while US WTI crude slipped 78 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $72.43 a barrel in early Asian trade.

Both benchmarks had already ended Tuesday’s session around 1 per cent lower, touching their weakest levels since early March, reported Reuters.

The decline reflects growing confidence that one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints may gradually return to normal operations after months of uncertainty.

Also Read : Global Tech Weakness, US-Iran Uncertainty Keep Dalal Street Cautious: Sensex Down 50 Points, Nifty At 23,800

Strait of Hormuz Shows Signs of Recovery

A key factor behind the recent weakness in oil prices has been the gradual increase in vessel movements through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries a significant share of global oil shipments.

According to ING commodity strategists, recent increases in vessel crossings have improved market confidence, even though traffic remains below levels seen before the conflict.

Ship-tracking data indicated that three stranded supertankers successfully passed through the strait on Tuesday, while the United Nations shipping agency said plans are underway to help hundreds of vessels and more than 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf resume operations following the US-Iran ceasefire agreement.

Peace Talks Add Pressure on Oil Prices

Market sentiment has also been influenced by diplomatic developments between Washington and Tehran.

Oil prices have come under additional pressure after the US granted Iran a 60-day sanctions waiver following initial peace talks, allowing the country to continue selling crude oil. At the same time, hostilities in Lebanon have eased, reducing fears of a broader regional escalation.

Tomomichi Akuta, Senior Economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting, said hopes of improving US-Iran relations and recovering oil shipments through Hormuz had weighed on crude prices.

He added that further progress in nuclear negotiations could potentially push oil prices back towards levels seen before the conflict intensified.

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Questions Remain Over Long-Term Stability

Despite the improving mood, uncertainty continues to linger over the durability of the emerging peace framework.

US President Donald Trump said Iran had agreed to allow nuclear inspections indefinitely, a claim that Tehran has publicly disputed.

Meanwhile, Oman and Iran have agreed to continue discussions on the future administration of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also warned that any attempt by Iran to impose transit fees would breach international law.

An Iranian military source told Fars news agency that only a limited number of vessels are currently being allowed through the waterway each day under coordination with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy.

Markets Watch Supply and Inventory Trends

Apart from geopolitical developments, traders are closely monitoring the pace at which Middle Eastern producers can restore exports.

Fresh inventory data also offered support to market watchers assessing supply-demand dynamics. According to market sources citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute (API), US crude stockpiles declined by 765,000 barrels during the week ended June 19.

However, the drawdown was smaller than market expectations. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had projected an average decline of around 4.5 million barrels.

Focus Shifts From Conflict to Supply

For much of the past few months, oil markets were driven by fears of supply disruptions, shipping bottlenecks and the possibility of a wider regional conflict.

Now, investors are increasingly shifting their focus towards the reopening of trade routes, the return of stranded vessels and the prospects of additional Iranian crude reaching global markets.

While geopolitical risks have not disappeared entirely, the market appears to be pricing in a scenario where supply flows gradually normalise, reducing some of the risk premium that had pushed oil prices sharply higher earlier this year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why have oil prices been declining recently?

Oil prices are falling due to improving shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, and expectations of smoother oil flows. Diplomatic developments between the US and Iran also contributed.

What is the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz?

Vessel movements are gradually increasing through the Strait of Hormuz, with some stranded supertankers having passed. This improvement in shipping activity is easing concerns about supply disruptions.

How have recent US-Iran diplomatic talks affected oil prices?

US-Iran peace talks led to the US granting Iran a 60-day sanctions waiver, allowing continued crude oil sales. This, along with eased hostilities in Lebanon, has put additional downward pressure on oil prices.

What uncertainties remain despite improving oil market sentiment?

Lingering uncertainties include disputes over nuclear inspections and potential transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz. An Iranian military source also noted only limited vessels are allowed through daily.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Prices Oil Prices Oil Crude Oil Oil Prices Today Hormuz
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