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English NewsBusinessStock Markets Ended Higher As Sensex Gains Over 110 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

Stock Markets Ended Higher As Sensex Gains Over 110 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

Previously, during the morning session, the Sensex rose about 26 points and crossed 77,950, while the NSE Nifty50 inched up 30 points and tested 24,350, as of 9:15 AM.  

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher Friday.
  • Positive global cues and easing crude prices boosted investor confidence.
  • FII inflows, stronger rupee reduced volatility, aiding market gains.

The Indian benchmark indices gained on Friday as the Sensex rose over 110 points to close at 78,038 and the Nifty ended more than 66 points lower to test 24,400 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports and Tata Steel. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like L&T, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 gained 1.09 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank jumped 2.94 per cent and the Nifty IT tumbled 1.57 per cent.

Previously, during the morning session, the Sensex rose about 26 points and crossed 77,950, while the NSE Nifty50 inched up 30 points and tested 24,350, as of 9:15 AM.  

FII Buying Boosts Market Sentiment

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers on Thursday, purchasing equities worth Rs 3,623.51 crore.

Crude Oil Prices Ease

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.98 per cent to USD 88.16 per barrel.

Positive Global Cues Support Markets

Asian markets traded higher, with South Korea's KOSPI rebounding sharply. Japan's Nikkei 225 and China's Shanghai SSE Composite also remained in positive territory.

ALSO READ: These 10 Companies Paid The Highest Corporate Tax In India: Reliance Tops The List

US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday, providing further support to investor sentiment.

Rupee Extends Gains

The rupee strengthened for another session, rising 20 paise to 95.30 against the US dollar, supported by foreign capital inflows and lower global crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.40 before strengthening to 95.30, up 20 paise from its previous close.

India VIX Declines

India VIX, the market's volatility index, fell more than 2 per cent to 11.87.

A lower India VIX indicates easing expectations of market volatility and reflects improved investor confidence in the near-term market outlook.

Benchmark Indices Gain Nearly 2% In July

The benchmark Sensex and Nifty have gained about 2 per cent each so far this month.

The gains have been supported by resilient June quarter earnings, measures taken by the Reserve Bank to support the rupee and the return of foreign fund inflows after four months, outweighing concerns over volatility in crude oil prices.

ALSO READ: Husband Paid Rs 80 Lakh From Dubai For Wife's Property. Can It Be Taxed? Here's What ITAT Said

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Friday?

On Friday, the Sensex rose over 110 points to close at 78,038. The Nifty, however, ended more than 66 points lower to test 24,400.

What was the activity of Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)?

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Thursday, purchasing equities worth Rs 3,623.51 crore. This contributed to boosting market sentiment.

How did the Indian Rupee perform against the US dollar?

The rupee strengthened for another session, rising 20 paise to 95.30 against the US dollar. This gain was supported by foreign capital inflows and lower global crude oil prices.

What factors contributed to the benchmark indices gaining in July?

The gains in July were supported by resilient June quarter earnings, measures taken by the Reserve Bank to support the rupee, and the return of foreign fund inflows after four months.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
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