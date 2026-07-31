Stock Markets Ended Higher As Sensex Gains Over 110 Points, Nifty Tests 24,400

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher Friday.

Positive global cues and easing crude prices boosted investor confidence.

FII inflows, stronger rupee reduced volatility, aiding market gains.

The Indian benchmark indices gained on Friday as the Sensex rose over 110 points to close at 78,038 and the Nifty ended more than 66 points lower to test 24,400 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra and Mahindra, Adani Ports and Tata Steel. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like L&T, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Microcap 250 gained 1.09 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank jumped 2.94 per cent and the Nifty IT tumbled 1.57 per cent.

Previously, during the morning session, the Sensex rose about 26 points and crossed 77,950, while the NSE Nifty50 inched up 30 points and tested 24,350, as of 9:15 AM.