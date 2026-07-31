ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 | CEO Sumanta Dutta Says Auto Industry Builds More Than Vehicles

India's automotive industry is no longer just about building vehicles but about enabling aspirations, innovation and economic progress, ABP Network CEO Sumanta Dutta said while delivering the keynote address at the ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 on Friday.

Addressing automobile industry leaders, jury members, partners and guests at the fourth edition of the awards, Dutta said the sector had evolved significantly over the years, with today's vehicles representing much more than a means of transport.

The event, held at Andaz, Aerocity, brought together leading automobile manufacturers, senior industry executives and mobility experts to recognise excellence across India's fast-changing mobility ecosystem.

Automotive Industry Reflects India's Changing Aspirations

Recalling how car ownership was once primarily about mobility, Dutta said the market has transformed alongside changing consumer expectations.

"Today, every vehicle tells a much bigger story. It tells the story of aspiration," he said, adding that the country's next generation of buyers could come from metropolitan cities as well as small towns and villages across India.

According to Dutta, the industry's significance lies in its ability to connect people, businesses and families while supporting India's economic growth.

"The automotive industry doesn't simply build vehicles. It moves people, families, businesses, and dreams," he said.

He noted that every new vehicle launch and technological advancement ultimately impacts consumers, whether it is a young professional purchasing a first car, a family opting for an electric vehicle or an entrepreneur expanding a business.

Also Read : Who Will Win Big? ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 Winners To Be Announced Today

Regional Languages Strengthen Consumer Trust

Dutta also highlighted the growing importance of regional communication in helping brands engage with consumers across the country.

He said ABP Network reaches audiences in eight languages, English, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Gujarati, and described language as a key factor in building trust with viewers and readers.

"When people hear a story in the language they think in, they connect with it differently," Dutta said, adding that meaningful engagement goes beyond conventional advertising.

He said ABP Network has worked closely with automobile manufacturers over the years not only to report product launches but also to tell broader stories around innovation, technology and customer experience.

According to Dutta, the challenge today is not merely reaching larger audiences but connecting with the right consumers through relevant storytelling.

Awards Celebrate Engineering And Innovation

Highlighting the philosophy behind the ABP Live Auto Awards, Dutta said the platform aims to recognise the people behind the products as much as the vehicles themselves.

He said the awards celebrate engineers, designers, innovators and industry leaders whose work continues to shape India's mobility landscape.

The 2026 edition comes at a time when the automotive industry is witnessing rapid advances in electrification, connected technologies, sustainability and cleaner mobility solutions. Manufacturers have continued expanding their electric vehicle portfolios while also introducing more fuel-efficient hybrid and alternative fuel models to meet changing cosumer preferences.

This year's awards also featured an expanded focus on electric vehicles, reflecting their growing acceptance among mainstream buyers alongside the rising popularity of CNG-powered vehicles.

Fourth Edition Brings Industry Together

The ABP Live Auto Awards 2026 marks the fourth edition of the platform, which honours outstanding achievements across passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, electric mobility and the wider automotive ecosystem.

Concluding his address, Dutta thanked automobile manufacturers, partners, members of the independent jury and the ABP Live Auto team for making the event possible.

He also congratulated all nominees and winners, saying the evening celebrated an industry that continues to drive India's mobility story forward.