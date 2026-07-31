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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 31): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 31): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices slipped on July 31 as investors remained wary after the US Fed's kept its key rates unchanged. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices decreased Friday amid subdued spot demand.
  • MCX gold futures fell 0.56% to ₹1,44,022.
  • International gold futures slipped 0.69% to $4,075.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Friday as subdued spot demand weighed on sentiment in the domestic market, while weakness in international bullion prices added to the decline.

Gold futures for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 818, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 1,44,022 per 10 grams. The contract witnessed a business turnover of 683 lots during the session.

Market analysts said the decline in gold prices was primarily driven by softer demand in the physical market, which pressured futures trading.

Silver prices also traded lower on Friday, tracking the weakness in the broader precious metals segment, although separate contract details were not immediately available.

In the international market, gold futures slipped 0.69 per cent to $4,075 per ounce in New York, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

The decline in both gold and silver comes after recent gains in bullion prices, with traders closely monitoring global cues, including the trajectory of the US dollar, interest rate expectations and broader market sentiment.

Also Read : ITR Filing Deadline Today: What Happens If You Miss The July 31 Cut-Off?

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 31

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,475

22 Karat- 13,270

18 Karat- 10,860

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,460

22 Karat- 13,255

18 Karat- 11,070

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,460

22 Karat- 13,255

18 Karat- 10,845

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,460

22 Karat- 13,255

18 Karat- 10,845

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,460

22 Karat- 13,255

18 Karat- 10,845

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,460

22 Karat- 13,255

18 Karat- 10,845

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,460 13,255 10,845
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,465 13,260 10,850
Gold Rate in Indore 14,465 13,260 10,850
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,475 13,270 10,860
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,460 13,255 11,070
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,460 13,255 10,845
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,460 13,255 10,845
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,475 13,270 10,860
Gold Rate in Salem 14,460 13,255 11,070
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,460 13,255 10,845
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,460 13,255 10,845
Gold Rate in Patna 14,465 13,260 10,850

Also Read : These 10 Companies Paid The Highest Corporate Tax In India: Reliance Tops The List

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 31

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did gold futures decline on Friday?

Gold futures for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 818, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 1,44,022 per 10 grams.

What caused the decline in gold prices on Friday?

The decline was primarily driven by softer demand in the physical market, which pressured futures trading. Weakness in international bullion prices also contributed.

How did silver prices perform on Friday?

Silver prices also traded lower on Friday, tracking the general weakness in the broader precious metals segment. Specific contract details were not immediately available.

What was the international gold price on Friday?

In the international market, gold futures slipped 0.69 per cent to $4,075 per ounce in New York. This reflected cautious investor sentiment.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today July 31 2026
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