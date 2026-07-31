Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gold and silver prices decreased Friday amid subdued spot demand.

MCX gold futures fell 0.56% to ₹1,44,022.

International gold futures slipped 0.69% to $4,075.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Friday as subdued spot demand weighed on sentiment in the domestic market, while weakness in international bullion prices added to the decline.

Gold futures for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 818, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 1,44,022 per 10 grams. The contract witnessed a business turnover of 683 lots during the session.

Market analysts said the decline in gold prices was primarily driven by softer demand in the physical market, which pressured futures trading.

Silver prices also traded lower on Friday, tracking the weakness in the broader precious metals segment, although separate contract details were not immediately available.

In the international market, gold futures slipped 0.69 per cent to $4,075 per ounce in New York, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

The decline in both gold and silver comes after recent gains in bullion prices, with traders closely monitoring global cues, including the trajectory of the US dollar, interest rate expectations and broader market sentiment.

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 31

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,475

22 Karat- 13,270

18 Karat- 10,860

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,460

22 Karat- 13,255

18 Karat- 11,070

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,460

22 Karat- 13,255

18 Karat- 10,845

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,460

22 Karat- 13,255

18 Karat- 10,845

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,460

22 Karat- 13,255

18 Karat- 10,845

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,460

22 Karat- 13,255

18 Karat- 10,845

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 31

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities