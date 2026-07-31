Gold futures for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 818, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 1,44,022 per 10 grams.
Gold Silver Rate Today (July 31): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices slipped on July 31 as investors remained wary after the US Fed's kept its key rates unchanged. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, and more.
- Gold and silver prices decreased Friday amid subdued spot demand.
- MCX gold futures fell 0.56% to ₹1,44,022.
- International gold futures slipped 0.69% to $4,075.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower on Friday as subdued spot demand weighed on sentiment in the domestic market, while weakness in international bullion prices added to the decline.
Gold futures for October delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 818, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 1,44,022 per 10 grams. The contract witnessed a business turnover of 683 lots during the session.
Market analysts said the decline in gold prices was primarily driven by softer demand in the physical market, which pressured futures trading.
Silver prices also traded lower on Friday, tracking the weakness in the broader precious metals segment, although separate contract details were not immediately available.
In the international market, gold futures slipped 0.69 per cent to $4,075 per ounce in New York, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.
The decline in both gold and silver comes after recent gains in bullion prices, with traders closely monitoring global cues, including the trajectory of the US dollar, interest rate expectations and broader market sentiment.
Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 31
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,475
22 Karat- 13,270
18 Karat- 10,860
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,460
22 Karat- 13,255
18 Karat- 11,070
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,460
22 Karat- 13,255
18 Karat- 10,845
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,460
22 Karat- 13,255
18 Karat- 10,845
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,460
22 Karat- 13,255
18 Karat- 10,845
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,460
22 Karat- 13,255
18 Karat- 10,845
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,460
|13,255
|10,845
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,465
|13,260
|10,850
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,465
|13,260
|10,850
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,475
|13,270
|10,860
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,460
|13,255
|11,070
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,460
|13,255
|10,845
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,460
|13,255
|10,845
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,475
|13,270
|10,860
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,460
|13,255
|11,070
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,460
|13,255
|10,845
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,460
|13,255
|10,845
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,465
|13,260
|10,850
Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 31
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|235
|235,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|235
|235,000
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did gold futures decline on Friday?
What caused the decline in gold prices on Friday?
The decline was primarily driven by softer demand in the physical market, which pressured futures trading. Weakness in international bullion prices also contributed.
How did silver prices perform on Friday?
Silver prices also traded lower on Friday, tracking the general weakness in the broader precious metals segment. Specific contract details were not immediately available.
What was the international gold price on Friday?
In the international market, gold futures slipped 0.69 per cent to $4,075 per ounce in New York. This reflected cautious investor sentiment.