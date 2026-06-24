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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (June 24): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (June 24): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices took a beating on June 24. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices fell due to interest rate concerns.
  • Gold futures dipped 0.9% on MCX to Rs 1,45,216.
  • Silver futures also declined 1.84% to Rs 2,21,658.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Wednesday, with both precious metals trading lower as concerns over elevated global interest rates dampened investor sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams, down Rs 1,528 or 1.04 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,46,529. By around 12:10 pm, the contract was trading at Rs 1,45,216, a decline of Rs 1,313 or 0.9 per cent. During the session, gold touched an intraday low of Rs 1,44,114, down 1.64 per cent or Rs 2,415 from the previous settlement, while the day's high stood at Rs 1,45,480.

Silver prices also moved lower. MCX July silver futures opened at Rs 2,22,579 per kg, falling Rs 3,255 or 1.44 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,25,834. The white metal extended losses during the day and was last seen trading at Rs 2,21,658 per kg, down Rs 4,176 or 1.84 per cent.

The weakness was mirrored in international markets. Spot gold traded at $4,092.39 per ounce, lower by 0.4 per cent, while spot silver slipped 0.33 per cent to $61.82 per ounce.

Commodity market analysts said gold faces immediate resistance in the Rs 1.45 lakh-Rs 1.46 lakh range. A sustained move above this zone could pave the way for a recovery towards Rs 1.47 lakh and subsequently Rs 1.48 lakh. On the downside, a breach of Rs 1.43 lakh could trigger additional selling pressure and push prices towards the Rs 1.40 lakh-Rs 1.39 lakh band.

For silver, resistance is seen around Rs 2.25 lakh-Rs 2.26 lakh per kg. Analysts noted that a break below Rs 2.20 lakh could accelerate weakness and drag prices towards Rs 2.15 lakh and lower levels.

Market experts continue to maintain a cautious near-term outlook on both metals, citing persistent selling pressure and the need for prices to reclaim key resistance levels before momentum can improve.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to 101.265. A stronger dollar typically weighs on precious metals by making them more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Also Read : Good News For Fuel Prices? Crude Oil Slides As Hormuz Traffic Picks Up

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 24

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,448

22 Karat- 13,245

18 Karat- 10,840

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,564

22 Karat- 13,350

18 Karat- 11,170

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,433

22 Karat- 13,230

18 Karat- 10,825

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,438 13,235 10,830
Gold Rate in Indore 14,438 13,235 10,830
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,448 13,245 10,840
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,564 13,350 11,170
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,448 13,245 10,840
Gold Rate in Salem 14,564 13,350 11,170
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,433 13,230 10,825
Gold Rate in Patna 14,438 13,235 10,830

Also Read : Markets Can Crash Overnight, Here’s The Asset That Can Protect Your Portfolio

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 24

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 240 240,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are gold and silver prices currently under pressure?

Gold and silver prices are under pressure due to concerns over elevated global interest rates. This situation has dampened overall investor sentiment for precious metals.

How did gold futures perform on the MCX?

On MCX, August gold futures opened at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams, a 1.04% decline. By 12:10 pm, the contract was trading at Rs 1,45,216, down 0.9%.

What is the market outlook for gold and silver?

Market experts maintain a cautious near-term outlook for both metals. Persistent selling pressure means prices need to reclaim key resistance levels for momentum to improve.

How does the dollar index influence precious metals?

A stronger dollar index, which climbed to 101.265, typically weighs on precious metals. This is because a strong dollar makes gold and silver more expensive for holders of other currencies.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 24 June 2026
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