Gold and silver prices are under pressure due to concerns over elevated global interest rates. This situation has dampened overall investor sentiment for precious metals.
Gold Silver Rate Today (June 24): Metals Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More
Gold and silver prices took a beating on June 24. Check latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.
- Gold and silver prices fell due to interest rate concerns.
- Gold futures dipped 0.9% on MCX to Rs 1,45,216.
- Silver futures also declined 1.84% to Rs 2,21,658.
Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices remained under pressure on Wednesday, with both precious metals trading lower as concerns over elevated global interest rates dampened investor sentiment.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery opened at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams, down Rs 1,528 or 1.04 per cent from the previous close of Rs 1,46,529. By around 12:10 pm, the contract was trading at Rs 1,45,216, a decline of Rs 1,313 or 0.9 per cent. During the session, gold touched an intraday low of Rs 1,44,114, down 1.64 per cent or Rs 2,415 from the previous settlement, while the day's high stood at Rs 1,45,480.
Silver prices also moved lower. MCX July silver futures opened at Rs 2,22,579 per kg, falling Rs 3,255 or 1.44 per cent from the previous close of Rs 2,25,834. The white metal extended losses during the day and was last seen trading at Rs 2,21,658 per kg, down Rs 4,176 or 1.84 per cent.
The weakness was mirrored in international markets. Spot gold traded at $4,092.39 per ounce, lower by 0.4 per cent, while spot silver slipped 0.33 per cent to $61.82 per ounce.
Commodity market analysts said gold faces immediate resistance in the Rs 1.45 lakh-Rs 1.46 lakh range. A sustained move above this zone could pave the way for a recovery towards Rs 1.47 lakh and subsequently Rs 1.48 lakh. On the downside, a breach of Rs 1.43 lakh could trigger additional selling pressure and push prices towards the Rs 1.40 lakh-Rs 1.39 lakh band.
For silver, resistance is seen around Rs 2.25 lakh-Rs 2.26 lakh per kg. Analysts noted that a break below Rs 2.20 lakh could accelerate weakness and drag prices towards Rs 2.15 lakh and lower levels.
Market experts continue to maintain a cautious near-term outlook on both metals, citing persistent selling pressure and the need for prices to reclaim key resistance levels before momentum can improve.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US currency against a basket of six major currencies, climbed to 101.265. A stronger dollar typically weighs on precious metals by making them more expensive for holders of other currencies.
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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On June 24
Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,448
22 Karat- 13,245
18 Karat- 10,840
Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,564
22 Karat- 13,350
18 Karat- 11,170
Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,433
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 10,825
Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,433
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 10,825
Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,433
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 10,825
Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)
24 Karat - 14,433
22 Karat- 13,230
18 Karat- 10,825
|City
|24k Gold Per Gram
|22k Gold Per Gram
|18k Gold Per Gram
|Gold Rate in Hyderabad
|14,433
|13,230
|10,825
|Gold Rate in Ahmedabad
|14,438
|13,235
|10,830
|Gold Rate in Indore
|14,438
|13,235
|10,830
|Gold Rate in Lucknow
|14,448
|13,245
|10,840
|Gold Rate in Coimbatore
|14,564
|13,350
|11,170
|Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar
|14,433
|13,230
|10,825
|Gold Rate in Mysore
|14,433
|13,230
|10,825
|Gold Rate in Kanpur
|14,448
|13,245
|10,840
|Gold Rate in Salem
|14,564
|13,350
|11,170
|Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam
|14,433
|13,230
|10,825
|Gold Rate in Vijayawada
|14,433
|13,230
|10,825
|Gold Rate in Patna
|14,438
|13,235
|10,830
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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On June 24
Silver Price In Delhi Today
The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Chennai Today
The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 240 per gram and Rs 240,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Bengaluru Today
The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Mumbai Today
The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Pune Today
The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price In Kolkata Today
The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|Per Gram
|Per KG
|Silver Rate in Hyderabad
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Ahmedabad
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Indore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Lucknow
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Coimbatore
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Mysore
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Kanpur
|245
|245,000
|Silver Rate in Salem
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Vijayawada
|240
|240,000
|Silver Rate in Patna
|245
|245,000
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are gold and silver prices currently under pressure?
How did gold futures perform on the MCX?
On MCX, August gold futures opened at Rs 1,45,000 per 10 grams, a 1.04% decline. By 12:10 pm, the contract was trading at Rs 1,45,216, down 0.9%.
What is the market outlook for gold and silver?
Market experts maintain a cautious near-term outlook for both metals. Persistent selling pressure means prices need to reclaim key resistance levels for momentum to improve.
How does the dollar index influence precious metals?
A stronger dollar index, which climbed to 101.265, typically weighs on precious metals. This is because a strong dollar makes gold and silver more expensive for holders of other currencies.