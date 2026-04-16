‘Hijab Allowed, Bindi Not?’ Lenskart Row Erupts. What Peyush Bansal Said

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HomeBusinessLenskart Row Erupts: 'Hijab Allowed, Bindi Not' Policy, Check CEO's Take

Lenskart Row Erupts: 'Hijab Allowed, Bindi Not' Policy, Check CEO's Take

Lenskart Row: A viral post claiming Lenskart allowed hijab but restricted bindi and tilak sparked a social media row, prompting strong reactions online.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lenskart faces backlash over viral screenshot of employee grooming guidelines.
  • Screenshot alleged unequal religious symbol restrictions in company policy.
  • Founder Peyush Bansal clarified policy does not restrict religious expression.

Lenskart Dressing Row: Eyewear retailer Lenskart has found itself at the centre of a social media controversy after claims regarding its employee grooming guidelines went viral, triggering a wave of criticism and debate online.

The issue surfaced after a screenshot, purportedly from the company’s internal style guide, was circulated widely on social media platforms. 

The document appeared to suggest that certain forms of religious expression were permitted, while others were restricted, prompting questions around workplace policies and cultural sensitivity.

Hijab Vs Bindi: Viral Post Sparks Debate

The controversy gained traction after user Shefali Vaidya shared the screenshot on X, alleging that the company’s policy treated religious symbols unequally.

In her post, she claimed that the document allowed the wearing of a hijab but restricted symbols such as bindi, tilak and kalawa. She wrote, “So I confirmed, this is genuine. This is what @peyushbansal tells his employees, hijab is okay, but bindi/tilak/Kalawa is not, for @Lenskart_com, a company that exists in Hindu majority Bharat, where most of the employees and consumers are Hindu! What do you say to this? This is page 11 of the Lenskart style guide for employees.”

Her remarks quickly gained traction, leading to widespread discussion and criticism from users across the platform.

Online Backlash Intensifies

Several social media users expressed concern over the alleged policy, questioning whether it reflected unequal treatment of religious symbols in the workplace.

One user commented, “Hindu employees denied the right to wear kumkum/bindi, while hijab is allowed? Double standards must end.” Another user said they would reconsider purchasing from the brand, while others described the alleged rules as “unfair” and “insensitive”.

The issue soon snowballed into a broader conversation around workplace inclusivity, corporate policies and cultural representation in India.

Peyush Bansal Issues Clarification

Responding to the growing backlash, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal addressed the controversy through a post on X, stating that the document being circulated does not reflect the company’s current policy.

“I’ve been seeing an inaccurate policy document going viral about Lenskart. I want to speak directly that this document does not reflect our present guidelines. Our policy has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak, and we continue to review our guidelines regularly,” he said.

Bansal emphasised that the company’s grooming guidelines have evolved over time and that older versions should not be considered representative of its current stance.

“Our grooming policy has evolved over the years and outdated versions do not represent who we are today. We apologize for the confusion and concern this situation has caused. We as a company, continue to learn and build. Any lapses in our language or policies have and will continue to be addressed,” he added.

Company Reiterates Cultural Inclusivity

The Lenskart founder also underlined the company’s commitment to inclusivity and respect for cultural identity.

“We have thousands of team members across Bharat who wear their faith and culture proudly every day at our stores. They are Lenskart. Lenskart was built in Bharat, by Indians, for Indians. Every symbol and every tradition our people carry is a part of who we are as a company. I will never let that be compromised,” Bansal said.

His statement sought to reassure stakeholders that the company does not impose restrictions on religious expression and remains committed to evolving its policies in line with employee and societal expectations.

What Netizens Say

Several social media users expressed concern over the alleged policy, questioning whether it reflected unequal treatment of religious symbols in the workplace.

One user commented, “Hindu employees denied the right to wear kumkum/bindi, while hijab is allowed? Double standards must end.” Another said, “Okay, then you should make public a copy of your company's current policy. Because what we have seen is completely opposite to what you are saying.”

Some reactions were sharper, with one user stating, “This kind of sneaky obfuscation to deflect the truth is not acceptable. Saying "outdated versions do not represent who we are today." does NOT excuse the fact that you had this kind of discrimination against Hindu symbols as part of your policy in the first place.”

Others indicated a potential impact on consumer sentiment. “I am a lenskart customer for many years now, i have to look for other brands now, someone please suggest me,” one user wrote.

At the same time, a section of users supported the company’s response. One comment read, “This is how mature founders should respond and run a company. Appreciate the drafting of this tweet. Elegant and simple yet powerful!!!”

The issue soon snowballed into a broader conversation around workplace inclusivity, corporate policies and cultural representation in India. For now, the company maintains that its current guidelines support all forms of religious expression, even as the debate continues to unfold online.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy did Lenskart face recently?

Lenskart faced controversy due to claims of employee grooming guidelines that allegedly restricted certain religious symbols while permitting others, sparking debate about workplace policies and cultural sensitivity.

What was the alleged restriction in Lenskart's grooming policy?

A screenshot circulated online suggested that while hijabs were permitted, symbols like bindis, tilaks, and kalawas were restricted for Hindu employees.

Did Lenskart's founder address the controversy?

Yes, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal stated that the viral document does not reflect the company's current policy, emphasizing no restrictions on religious expression.

What is Lenskart's current stance on religious expression in the workplace?

Lenskart's current policy reportedly has no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindis and tilaks, and the company regularly reviews its guidelines.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 10:05 AM (IST)
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