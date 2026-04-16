Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian equity benchmarks opened higher, continuing gains on global cues.

Investor confidence boosted by improving geopolitical sentiment and talks.

Markets watched US-Iran negotiations ahead of April 21 ceasefire deadline.

Indian equity benchmarks opened the session on Thursday in green, extending the previous session’s gains, with strong global cues and improving geopolitical sentiment supporting investor confidence.

The BSE Sensex started the day above 78,550, climbing more than 400 points, while the NSE Nifty50 opened trading over 24,300, jumping a little over 100 points, as of 9:15 AM.

Early signals remained positive, with the GIFT Nifty trading at 24,304.50, up 66.80 points or 0.28 per cent, pointing to a steady opening for domestic equities.

The upbeat tone reflects sustained optimism across global markets, supported by easing concerns around geopolitical tensions.

At around 9:02 AM in the pre-open session, the Sensex was up 656.92 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 78,768.16, while the Nifty advanced 192.10 points, or 0.79 per cent, to 24,423.80.

US-Iran Talks Remain Key Market Trigger

Developments around the US-Iran conflict continue to guide market direction, with investors closely watching negotiations ahead of the April 21 ceasefire deadline.

Sentiment has improved on expectations of a possible breakthrough, with reports suggesting that Iran may allow limited shipping movement through parts of the Strait of Hormuz as part of ongoing discussions.

Any tangible progress towards a deal is seen as a positive trigger, particularly for oil-importing economies like India, as it could ease supply-side pressures and stabilise crude prices.

Previous Session: Strong Rally Boosts Market Wealth

Domestic markets had staged a sharp rebound in the previous session, lifting investor wealth significantly.

The BSE Sensex surged 1,263.67 points, or 1.64 per cent, to close at 78,111.24, after hitting an intraday high of 78,270.42. The rally added approximately Rs 9.41 lakh crore to the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms.

The gains were driven by renewed hopes of diplomatic engagement between the US and Iran, which helped cool concerns over potential disruptions in global oil supply.

Oil Prices Remain In Focus

Crude oil prices remained elevated, with Brent crude trading near $95.72 per barrel, up nearly 1 per cent.

While prices have stabilised compared to earlier spikes, markets continue to monitor developments around the Strait of Hormuz, given its importance for global energy flows.