Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessIRCTC Ticket Failed But Money Deducted? Don’t Panic, Here’s What To Do

IRCTC Ticket Failed But Money Deducted? Don’t Panic, Here’s What To Do

Payment deducted but your IRCTC ticket didn’t get booked? The new ‘Resume/Retry Booking’ feature lets you complete the booking without paying again, here’s how it works.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 12:22 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IRCTC's new feature resumes failed ticket bookings after payment.
  • Users retry bookings without additional payment if money debited.
  • This functionality is exclusively for the IRCTC iPay gateway.

Train ticket bookings in India often come with a familiar frustration: the amount gets debited, but the ticket is not confirmed. In a move aimed at addressing this long-standing issue, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a new feature designed to help passengers recover from failed transactions without financial loss.

The ‘Resume/Retry Booking’ option is expected to significantly reduce inconvenience for users booking tickets online, especially during high-demand periods when server issues or payment failures are more likely.

The Problem: Payment Deducted, Ticket Not Booked

Many passengers have experienced situations where their bank account is debited, but the ticket is not generated. This typically happens when IRCTC does not receive a successful payment confirmation from the bank or payment gateway, even though the transaction amount has been deducted.

Such cases often lead to uncertainty, with users waiting for refunds or attempting to book tickets again, sometimes at higher fares or with reduced seat availability.

Also Read- Train Tickets Just Got Cheaper: Indian Railways Offers 3% Discount

What Is The New IRCTC Feature?

To address this issue, IRCTC has rolled out the ‘Resume/Retry Booking’ feature, which allows users to complete their ticket booking without making another payment if the earlier transaction has already been processed.

The feature essentially bridges the gap between payment deduction and ticket confirmation, ensuring that users do not lose money or have to restart the booking process from scratch.

How The ‘Resume/Retry Booking’ Option Works

The process is designed to be simple and user-friendly.

If a booking attempt fails due to connectivity issues, server errors or payment confirmation delays, the user receives a notification that the transaction was unsuccessful. In such cases, the platform provides an option to retry the booking.

When the user selects the ‘Resume/Retry Booking’ option, the system checks whether the payment has already been deducted for that specific transaction.

If the payment has been successfully processed but not linked to a booking, IRCTC automatically uses the same payment to complete the ticket reservation. This eliminates the need to make a second payment for the same ticket.

Step-By-Step Process For Users

Passengers can follow these steps to use the feature effectively:

  • While booking tickets, select the IRCTC iPay option on the payment page.
  • Complete the payment using a credit card, debit card or UPI.
  • If the payment is deducted but the ticket is not booked, look for the ‘Resume/Retry Booking’ option.
  • Click on the option to reattempt the booking.
  • The system will recognise the earlier transaction and link it to the booking without asking for payment again.

Key Condition: Use IRCTC iPay Gateway

It is important to note that this feature works only when the payment is made through the IRCTC iPay gateway.

If users choose other payment gateways such as HDFC, ICICI or Paytm, the transaction is processed through external banking systems. In such cases, IRCTC may not immediately access the payment, making the retry feature unavailable.

Matching Booking Amount Is Crucial

Another important condition for using this feature is that the amount for the retried booking must be exactly the same as the earlier failed transaction.

If there is any change in fare, for instance, due to dynamic pricing or seat availability, the system will not be able to link the previous payment, and the user may have to make a fresh payment.

What Happens If Retry Also Fails?

In cases where the booking is not completed even after retrying, the deducted amount is refunded to the user’s account as per the standard refund process.

This ensures that passengers are not financially disadvantaged, even if technical issues persist.

Why This Feature Matters

The introduction of the ‘Resume/Retry Booking’ feature is a significant step towards improving the digital ticket booking experience for millions of railway passengers. By reducing the risk of duplicate payments and minimising booking failures, IRCTC aims to make the process more reliable and user-friendly.

For passengers, especially those booking tickets during peak hours or Tatkal windows, this feature offers much-needed reassurance and convenience.

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new IRCTC feature for failed bookings?

IRCTC has introduced the 'Resume/Retry Booking' option. This feature helps passengers complete their ticket booking without additional payment if the initial transaction was debited but unsuccessful.

How does the 'Resume/Retry Booking' option work?

If a payment is deducted but a ticket isn't booked, selecting 'Resume/Retry Booking' allows the system to use the prior successful payment to finalize the reservation. This avoids a second charge.

What is the key condition for using the 'Resume/Retry Booking' feature?

This feature is exclusively available when payments are made through the IRCTC iPay gateway. Other payment gateways will not support this option.

What happens if the retry also fails?

If the booking is still not completed after retrying, the deducted amount will be refunded to the user's account through the standard refund process.

Does the booking amount need to be the same for the retry option?

Yes, the amount for the retried booking must match the earlier failed transaction exactly. Any fare difference will prevent the feature from working.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 12:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
IRCTC IRCTC Ticket Booking Irctc Ticket Booking Failed Irctc Ticket Failed But Money Deducted Irctc New Feature Irctc Resume/retry Booking Failed
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 16): Prices Soar, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 16): Prices Soar, Check Current Rates Across Major Cities In India
Business
IRCTC Ticket Failed But Money Deducted? Don’t Panic, Here’s What To Do
IRCTC Ticket Failed But Money Deducted? Don’t Panic, Here’s What To Do
Business
How US Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz Will Hurt India More?
How US Blockade Of Strait Of Hormuz Will Hurt India More?
Business
Why The US Has Ended Russian, Iranian Oil Waiver, And How It Affects India
Why The US Has Ended Russian, Iranian Oil Waiver, And How It Affects India
Advertisement

Videos

LOK SABHA DEBATE: Owaisi opposes women’s reservation bill, cites federalism and representation
LOK SABHA: Rule 72 debate triggers sharp clash over women’s reservation bill
PARLIAMENT BEGINS: Lok Sabha opens with tributes, tense debate expected on 3 key bills today
WOMEN RESERVATION DEBATE: Lok Sabha heated clash as opposition questions 2/3 majority maths
PARLIAMENT SPECIAL SESSION: Opposition to oppose 3 bills as PM Modi set to address Lok Sabha today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget