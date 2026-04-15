Why Investors Lose Money During Market Crashes And Repeat The Same Mistakes

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceWhy Smart Investors Still Panic And Lose Money In Market Crashes

Why Smart Investors Still Panic And Lose Money In Market Crashes

Market crashes triggered by geopolitical shocks often lead to panic selling, but experts warn that investor behaviour, not volatility, is the real reason behind wealth erosion.

By : Prasunjit Mukherjee | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Global conflict triggered market panic, equity free fall.
  • Investors panicked, sold assets at first sign of drop.
  • Unrealistic expectations and short-term reactions cause losses.

The US-Israel-Iran war started some 6 odd weeks back on February 28. It was a lovely morning. Suddenly this monster which we had all imagined we had buried some 5 months prior to that, resurfaced. Although a large number were sure it was coming but the scale was a lot more than they had imagined. The large-scale bombing and the annihilation of the Iranian top order was definitely not within our grasp. The consequent meltdown of the markets: equity went into a free fall, crude shot up, precious metals and commodity prices melted and general panic set in. This was playing out in repeat mode, after the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Indian markets wore the torn tattered look for the next fortnight. Every day the media screamed many lac crores lost in value dilution. Wealth advisors, asset managers and the general investing public had a rude hark back to the new reality. The phones and messages were coming thick and fast. Nervousness and doomsday prophecies swirled around. And then the daily reports showed a vicious tide of exits. Again, investors were losing money and they chose to exit at the first drop.

Where do so many investors go wrong??

And this is majorly true of the well heeled, educated, aware and well paid ones. The feedback I have is the following.

Knee jerk reaction: The middle class and the upper ones are aware of breaking news 24/7. And they act on whims. The reactions are generally instinctive ones and lack a thought out process. Awareness of recent history is relegated to the back and only current situations make it to the actionable mind-scale matrix.

Exit from the capital market is the easiest process. It is done over phone, screens by way of messages or self administered. Using the most liquid and transparent option as the first exit route. However the most  illiquid and least transparent and the most cumbersome options are left untouched. Real estate, private, unlisted stakes in other “bhai-bandhu” companies, and myriad other options are left for later. And they never happen. Worst is taking money out from equity and putting in debt. Not realising that nothing makes up equity drawdowns better than equity.

I am continually surprised at the lack of awareness of so many HNI investors on what the equity markets can do. They had lost money chasing unrealistic goals many times but steadfastly refuse to learn. Investing in water, air, garbage, spaceships, art, dubious bonds, heavy flavour of the season allocations, you name it and they have done it and lost money. One would expect wisdom to dawn after such repetitive errors, but no.

The root cause is Unrealistic expectations from such low awareness. These expectations set in during bull phase of the markets, And the normal assumption is to make a killing as a matter of routine. Not realising the nominal growth rate is the benchmark to get close to and anything above is a bonus, a one time bonus. Risk return trade-offs are conveniently forgotten. Past bear market sequences and spans are overlooked. And very importantly, the way out of the bear market phases seated atop the equity gravy train is completely forgotten. The cycle of lower level returns are repeated ad infinitum.

Time and time again, it has been pointed out by numerous studies, case studies and history mapping that time is the best friend in the equity stakes. Patience is key to wealth. So many learned people quote John Bogle and Warren Buffet at the drop of a hat.

But the key learning they have highlighted, time and patience, is hardly ever followed. Considering so may factors I always look at my mom’s portfolio for inspiration and learning. She has been keeping aside some small amounts for her grand kids and after two decades plus, the portfolio is still doing close to 15 per cent+. CAGR. And that will help the grandkids A LOT!!!!! 

And that brings me to a major gap - Not staying the course and lack of planning. For every time I have heard of “my friend made ----” and a rupee received for each such instance, would have made me a lot of money. The basic of every activity is the same for it to be successfully done – Plan the work, Work the plan. The hard work in portfolio creation and the resultant value growth happens in small increments. Boom and busts will come. It is a cycle. When these happen, why these happens is not within our control and it makes zero sense to predict it or even attempt to. If we spend a small fraction in understanding our needs and time frame and act accordingly, it will make a huge difference.

And to give a feedback, S&P 500 is already near its pre war level. DO YOU THINK INDIA WILL NOT FOLLOW??

(The author is the Founder & CEO, Plexus Management Services)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

Related Video

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When did the US-Israel-Iran war begin?

The war started on February 28, approximately six weeks before the article was written. Its scale was larger than anticipated.

What was the immediate market reaction to the war?

Markets experienced a significant downturn. Equities fell sharply, crude oil prices surged, and panic set in, similar to the Russia-Ukraine conflict's impact.

Why do investors, especially affluent ones, often make poor decisions during market downturns?

Investors tend to react impulsively to breaking news without a thought-out process. They also often exit liquid assets like equities first, rather than less liquid ones.

What is the root cause of unrealistic expectations in investing?

Unrealistic expectations often stem from low awareness, particularly during bull markets, leading investors to believe high returns are routine. They forget risk-return trade-offs and the cyclical nature of markets.

What is the most effective strategy for navigating equity markets?

Time and patience are crucial for wealth creation in equity markets. A key learning is to stay the course and have a well-defined plan, working that plan consistently.

About the author Prasunjit Mukherjee

Prasunjit Mukherjee is the Founder & CEO, Plexus Management Services.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stock Market Investors Stock Market Crash ABP Live Your Money Your Life US Iran War Us Iran War Market Impact Equity Market Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Personal Finance
Why Smart Investors Still Panic And Lose Money In Market Crashes
Why Investors Lose Money During Market Crashes And Repeat The Same Mistakes
Personal Finance
8th Pay Commission: Staff Body Seeks Rs 69,000 Minimum Pay, 6% Annual Increment
8th Pay Commission: Staff Body Seeks Rs 69,000 Minimum Pay, 6% Annual Increment
Personal Finance
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 15): Check Rates Across Major Cities In India
Gold Silver Rate Today (April 15): Check Rates Across Major Cities In India
Personal Finance
From EMIs To Investments: What To Review In Your Finances This April
Your Finances May Need A Reset - Here’s What To Check This April
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget