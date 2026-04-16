Why The US Has Ended Russian, Iranian Oil Waiver, And How It Affects India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US ends waiver allowing imports of Russian/Iranian oil.

This tightens sanctions, impacting global energy markets.

India faces scrutiny on oil imports and sourcing.

The United States has decided not to extend a temporary sanctions waiver that had allowed select countries, including India, to continue importing Russian and Iranian oil under specific conditions.

The move signals a shift towards stricter enforcement of sanctions and introduces fresh uncertainty for global energy markets as well as India’s oil import strategy.

The decision was confirmed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who indicated that the relaxation period had served its purpose and would not be continued.

What The Waiver Allowed And Why It Matters

The general licence acted as a temporary cushion, permitting shipments of Russian and Iranian oil that were already in transit before March 11 to reach their destinations without triggering sanctions.

Earlier in March, the US had eased restrictions to allow India to receive Russian crude that had been stranded at sea. The relaxation was subsequently extended to other countries, and a similar provision was introduced to facilitate the delivery of Iranian-origin oil already loaded onto vessels.

However, with these shipments now completed, Washington has decided to withdraw the flexibility.

“We will not be renewing the general licence on Russian oil and Iranian oil. That was oil that was on the water prior to March 11th. All that has been used,” Bessent said during a media briefing.

The statement underscores a return to stricter enforcement, with no transitional buffer for future shipments.

A Shift In US Policy Approach

The decision marks a clear tightening of the US stance on energy-related sanctions. The Trump administration has also warned that countries continuing to purchase Iranian oil could face consequences, signalling a broader push to limit Tehran’s revenue streams.

While the warning appears to be directed primarily at large buyers such as China, it also creates a more complex environment for other importers, including India.

The move reflects a broader geopolitical strategy aimed at increasing pressure on both Russia and Iran amid ongoing conflicts and negotiations in West Asia.

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What This Means For India’s Oil Imports

India has emerged as a major buyer of discounted Russian crude since the Russia-Ukraine conflict, leveraging price advantages to manage its import bill.

With the waiver now withdrawn, Indian refiners will have to operate without the temporary legal cover that allowed flexibility in sourcing.

This could result in tighter scrutiny of transactions, particularly those involving Iranian crude, and may expose companies to the risk of secondary sanctions.

The development also comes at a time when global oil markets are already facing heightened volatility due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia, including disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

Strait Of Hormuz Adds To Supply Concerns

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical factor in the evolving energy landscape. Any disruption in this narrow waterway, through which a significant share of global oil flows, has immediate implications for supply chains and prices.

Recent tensions in the region have already pushed oil prices higher, with crude briefly crossing the $100 per barrel mark amid fears of restricted shipping routes and supply bottlenecks.

For India, which imports more than 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements, such disruptions can have direct implications for inflation, currency stability and fiscal balances.

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Diplomatic Signals Offer Some Relief

Despite the tightening of sanctions, there are signs that diplomatic efforts are continuing behind the scenes.

Reports indicate that Iran may allow limited passage through the Strait of Hormuz, which has helped ease oil prices slightly in recent trading sessions.

At the same time, both Washington and Tehran are preparing for a second round of negotiations in Oman, raising the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough.

However, the outcome of these talks remains uncertain, and markets are likely to remain sensitive to any developments.

The Road Ahead For India

In the near term, India may need to diversify its sourcing strategy further, potentially increasing imports from regions such as West Africa, the United States and Latin America.

While alternative supplies are available, they may come at higher costs compared to discounted Russian crude, potentially impacting refining margins and domestic fuel pricing.